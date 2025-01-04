A celebration of creativity without borders

The Kate Contemporary Gallery in Madrid, Spain unveiled “Endlessness,” a captivating group exhibit celebrating global artistry.

The opening night brought together creative luminaries like Martin Crawford from Scotland, Reggie Baxter from the United Kingdom, Areeya Pomsiriwat from Thailand, and David Kaufman from the Philippines, whose evocative abstract works sparked meaningful dialogue.

Anniki Einsele and Charina Garcia with Alexa and Callista Kaufman

This Filipino artist, based between Spain and the Philippines, mesmerized attendees with pieces reflecting his cultural heritage. Supported by art patrons Jack Teotico and Mia Marchadesch, the exhibit, which showcases art as a universal language, will run until Jan. 10, 2025.

“Endlessness” featured artists Martin Crawford and Reggie Baxter with Kirsty Henderson

A night of sparkle and purpose

Zonta Club of Makati Ayala vice president Carmen Afzelius, president Rosemarie Basa, Christmas Party chair Marissa Fenton, and vice president Roselle Rebano

The Zonta Club of Makati Ayala, under the able leadership of president Rosemarie Basa, vice presidents Carmen Afzelius and Roselle Rebano, and Christmas Party chair Marissa Fenton, celebrated the holiday season with a festive gathering at Pardon My French restaurant in Makati City. Members donned glittery headbands, spreading cheer and camaraderie while championing the organization’s unwavering mission of empowering women, advocating for equality, and addressing critical issues such as violence against women, child marriage, and climate change.

Sweetie Gardiner, Nini Layug, Rita Dy, and Bess Guido

Truly, a night that celebrated both the joy of the holiday season as well as the strength and resilience of women everywhere!

