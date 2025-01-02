MrBeast proposes to Thea Booysen, eyes island wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as the YouTuber MrBeast, is now engaged to fellow content creator Thea Booysen.

Donaldson shared photos on his Instagram account of his proposal to Booysen on Christmas day.

"Ya boy did a thing," the content creator simply captioned the post.

Booysen told People magazine her family flew out from South Africa, where they are from, for the holidays, and that the last gift she received was the engagement ring — a diamond on a rose gold band with more diamonds on the side.

"I intentionally dropped a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift — with the ring inside — to her. And then I went down on a knee and proposed," said Donaldson.

The content creator added he wanted the best way to catch her off guard as a surprise, and he decided on proposing on Christmas so that her family would be present.

"My friends thought I would want to propose in a very public way, like some sort of spectacle at the Super Bowl or somewhere else really big like that, but I knew that I wanted it to be the opposite, to be really private and intimate," he continued.

Donaldson, the creator with most YouTube subscribers at 340 million, met Booysen during a 2022 trip to South Africa and quickly bonded over mutual interests.

"I fell in love with his brain. To me [that's] everything — your brain, your drive, your discipline, your character, that's everything to me," said Booysen.

The couple is eyeing on a wedding "somewhere on an island far away from just about everybody," opting for an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.

"I don't take much vacation because of how hard I work, so I definitely want to make sure that the wedding will be a time to celebrate with her and spend time with friends and family who we really enjoy being with," Donaldson ended. "It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things."

RELATED: MrBeast, the YouTuber who bit more burger than he could chew