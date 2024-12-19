First Life Insurance celebrates 65 years of building trust

A toast to 65 years: First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos (second from left) with Stephanie Coyiuto-Tay, First Life president and CEO Peter Coyiuto, Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo Regalado

First Life Insurance recently marked its 65th anniversary with a joyful celebration attended by esteemed guests, including First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo Regalado. The event highlighted the company’s significant contribution to the Philippine insurance industry and its impact on Filipino families and their financial security.

At the anniversary celebration, First Life Insurance recognized and honored its valued partners and advisors who have collectively played a crucial role in the company’s success. The event featured a series of awards and recognitions, including the prestigious “Valued Financial Advisor” award and the “Valued Business Partner” award.

“At First Life Insurance, we remain committed to our mission of providing reliable insurance products with straightforward guarantees,” says First Life president and CEO Peter G. Coyiuto. “We are dedicated to serving our customers by giving them honest and transparent guidance, thanks to our roster of caring, trustworthy, and knowledgeable advisors.”

First Life president and CEO Peter Coyiuto, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo Regalado, Elena Coyiuto and Stephanie Coyiuto-Tay

As the company progresses in its journey, it continues to inspire confidence and empower Filipinos to secure their future.

For information, visit firstlife.com.ph.