Malls kick off Christmas season with advocacies, creative spark

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas is just a few days away, and malls around the metro have come up with their promotions that bring joy to their mallgoers with decorative Christmas trees and attractive deals.

Here are some of malls that the public can check this holiday.

Shopping for a cause

Fisher Mall meaningfully opened the holiday season at their Quezon Avenue branch with its Christmas tree-lighting ceremony as it launched its advocacy "Fishing for Joy" campaign.

Fishing for Joy is an initiative where its elite cardholders are able to easily contribute towards supporting the chosen beneficiary of Fisher Mall. With every purchase of consumers using their card from until December 31, 10% goes into donations.

This year, the mall continues its partnership with their chosen charity, Bahay Aruga Inc., a non-government organization that provides temporary shelter and support for children battling cancer.

“As we enter the season of giving, this initiative allows us to spread joy beyond the holiday season. Our campaign is our way of giving back and partnering with Bahay Aruga Inc. reflects our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in our community,” said Raymond Del Rosario, President of Fisher Mall Group of Companies at the lighting ceremony.

“As we want to strengthen the sense of community and foster a spirit of giving, we want to make it easy for our shoppers to take part in the initiative, and give them the opportunity to make a difference,” he added.

The event was also attended by key officials from Quezon City Government, including Congressman Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde, who took part in the gift-giving ceremony for the beneficiaries. Also present were Quezon City District 1 Action Officer, Ollie Belmonte and Tourism Officials Ma. Victoria Auto and Vince Buenaventura. Manila Broadcasting Company (MBC) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frederico J. Elizalde and his wife, Lisa Macuja, also showed their support to the event.

Del Rosario said that the campaign reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to bringing the community together through meaningful, on-the-ground activities. He also noted that the initiative is a part of the vision passed down from his father and Fisher Mall Group of Companies Chairman, Robert “Bobby” Del Rosario, who was present at the event to support.

Del Rosario explained that they have been supporting the NGO since last year because of its dedication to help children and their families during their hardest times. Given the success of their collaboration, they will continue the joint community service through the Fishing for Joy campaign this 2024.

Immersive Japanese malling experience

Japanese creativity and hospitality await mallgoers when they visit the first Mitsukoshi mall in the country located in Bonifacio Global City.

The mall features two icons that add a creatively Japanese spin to its holiday season. A special Kokeshi Doll Mitsuko installation can be seen in the mall, as well as its iconic Lion Statue, which has graced the Japanese store’s Nihombashi location since 1914.

Dining at the outlets lcoated inside the popular Japanese mall in the metro is also an experience with its curated selection with extended dining hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, Sunday, and holidays 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. From December 1 to 31, a Dine-In Raffle Promotion offers patrons the chance to win prizes, including a MacBook Pro, restaurant gift certificates, Christmas cakes, and Metrobank merchandise for a minimum of P3,000 for Metrobank Card holders or P4,000 for any other payment method at participating restaurants, such as Ralph Wine, CBTL, Prologue, and more.

Those who would love to wrap their gifts in special paper can avail of free wrapping using exclusive Mitsukoshi wrapper paper and bags from Isetan Mitsukoshi Japan for purchases starting at P1,000 until December 25.

Children ages five to 11 are invited to participate in a Christmas Kids Event featuring sing-alongs, Christmas workshops, mini-games, and the chance to collect sweet treats from participating mall tenants with a minimum purchase of P2,000 from December 20 to 22. There are also live music performances and Santa meet-and-greet from December 23 to 25.

