SB19's Josh joins outreach program for Manila kids

MANILA, Philippines — Josh Cullen of the P-pop boy band SB19 joined an outreach program organized by the Sony Music Group in Tondo, Manila.

The program, in collaboration with Reach Out and Feed Philippines Inc., was part of Sony's "Season of Giving" campaign where the label and some of its talents give back to communities.

This year's program aims to address malnutrition and the environmental challenges contributing to poor health in vulnerable areas.

Josh joined the Tondo program that took place at the San Pablo Apostol Parish, performed songs from his debut solo album "Lost & Found" and SB19's hit track "Gento" as kids were invited onstage to join him for a viral dance challenge.

Related: P-pop groups SB19, G22 delight mallgoers with Christmas cheers, songs

In a speech about overcoming hardship, Josh talked about his humble beginnings and gave words of encouragement about reaching one's dreams.

Top cap off the event, Josh joined Reach Out and Feed Philippines Inc. in distributing gifts to the kids who joined the party games.

He shared in a statement that being involved in causes that reflect his values keeps his work authentic.

"This experience has shown me how even small collective efforts can lead to real, meaningful change," Josh added. "I'm grateful to be part of a campaign that not only provides support but also brings joy to the community."

RELATED: SB19 music to be archived in the moon