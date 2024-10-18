Surf introduces innovations to keep clothes bright and blooming fresh

MANILA, Philippines — As modern lifestyles and unpredictable weather make laundry challenging for a growing number of people, Surf launched two new products to fight amoy-pawis and amoy-kulob.

The New Surf Fabric Conditioner Fresh & Bloom boasts 3x Amoy-Pawis Shield Technology, which protects clothes from amoy-pawis and keeps them fresh and blooming for up to 12 hours, especially during sweat-inducing activities and hot weather (versus just washing it with detergent only).

During the event program, assistant business performance manager for Surf FabCon Marian Almendras emphasized that when it comes to laundry, using detergent isn’t enough, and applying fabric conditioner is equally important:

“With the new Surf Fabcon Fresh & Bloom, you can keep your clothes from developing that unpleasant smell caused by sweat, even after a tiring activity or particularly hot weather. That is because it is formulated with an anti-pawis shield which is a combination of a NEW fragrance that targets to mask the odor of sweat and melcap technology, which encapsulates that blooming fresh fragrance and is released gradually through movement or rubbing action.”

Meanwhile, the new Surf Ultra Power Liquid Sun Fresh provides 3x Sun Power Technology that protects clothes from amoy-kulob especially when they can’t hang these to dry under the sun.

“For all of us who do the laundry at home, we know that there are certain malodors that we experience via our clothes that can make the process more stressful,” shared assistant business performance manager for Surf Samantha Co.

“With the new Sun Fresh variant, not only do you benefit from the doble nuot power of Surf Liquids, which refers to the 2X penetration of the detergent across fabric layers para sa tanggal-mantsa, but you also never have to worry about amoy-kulob thanks to the 3x Sun Power Technology behind the new product formulation that leaves clothes with a fresh fragrance para sa talbog-kulob na parang pinatuyo sa araw.”

Both new products add to Surf’s ‘sing galing, pero ‘di ‘sing mahal philosophy that helps Filipino households wash clothes with lasting fragrance and cleanliness at the best value.

Business performance manager for Surf masterbrand Raiza Revilla-Libao shared that these two new products were developed meticulously to provide the best benefits at the best value. “For 65 years, Surf has always been committed to providing Wais moms with Wais laundry solutions without having to break the bank. As Surf offers uncompromised quality at an accessible and affordable price, the Filipino moms we serve are able to reallocate their concerns to other things that matter.”

The event was hosted by TV host and momfluencer, Nikki Viola, who showed excitement with the new products. “These products ensure long-lasting freshness and fragrance with every wash—without having to worry about the different types of malodors such as amoy-pawis and amoy-kulob that moms like me face in our everyday lives.”

Surf also invited TikTok personality, Macoy Averilla aka MacoyDubs, who shared how the brand has been consistent in its promise to provide households with quality laundry products. “Lumen Days pa lang, tumatak na sa akin 'yung “’sing galing, pero di ‘sing mahal.” That’s why I’m always relieved kapag yung suot kong damit madaling linisin and it can stay fragrant ano man ang ganap mo in life!” he shares.

Event attendees were also encouraged to check out interactive booths that exhibit the long-lasting fragrances that Surf can deliver. Guests created personalized fabric scents from a wide selection of floral fragrances and built bouquets using crochet flowers.

The exclusive launch event was held at Pardon My French restaurant in Makati City.

Protect clothes from amoy-pawis with the new Surf Fabric Conditioner Fresh & Bloom available in 28ml and 69ml sachets, and 670ml and 1480ml pouches. Fight amoy-kulob with the new Surf Ultra Power Liquid Sun Fresh available in a 64ml sachet, and 900ml and 2.5L pouches. Both products are now available at stores near you.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Surf. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.