Cheska and Kendra Kramer help spread awareness on cervical cancer

Cervical cancer survivor Belay Fernando, beauty queen and advocate Bea McLelland, and celebrity advocates Cheska Kramer and daughter Kendra Kramer lead the discussion on empowering women in the fight against cervical cancer with host Niña Corpuz.

As a young content creator, Kendra Kramer knows all too well that she has a powerful platform to effect change in the lives of her millions of followers, specifically when it comes to health and wellness matters.

At 15, Kendra is aware that teens her age — or as young as nine years old — can already get vaccinated against cervical cancer.

“It pays that I have a very supportive and intentional mom who takes time to explain these things to me and my siblings,” Kendra shares. “I leave no room for secrets with her.”

Kendra also spoke about how these conversations with Cheska have made her more aware of the importance of many health-related preventable measures.

“It’s good to know about this kind of stuff at a young age,” adds Kendra. “If you know early on that you can prevent something like having cervical cancer, you should take that opportunity and use that knowledge to your advantage.”

Knowledge is power

The celebrity mother-and-daughter duo were panelists at the event “Her Story, Her Strength: Speaking Up on What We DeCerv.”

Organized by MSD in the Philippines, Cheska and Kendra discussed the vital role of family support in fostering awareness and understanding of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is mostly caused by an infection with the human papilloma virus (HPV), a group of more than 200 related viruses transmitted through sexual intercourse or skin-to-skin contact.

While cervical cancer is one of the only two cancers preventable through vaccination, 12 Filipinas die every day due to the disease. Since HPV can be sexually acquired, there remains a stigma surrounding cervical cancer, which can also contribute to the hesitance to seek medical care, including consultation, screening, and vaccination.

“That’s why it’s very important to have an open communication with your children,” said Cheska, who also advocates intentional parenting. “With intentional parenting, our kids shouldn’t feel like they can’t come to us and speak to us about everything.”

During the event, they stressed that cervical cancer prevention is not just a personal responsibility but a collective one that involves the entire family.

“When it comes to vaccination, letting them decide when they are ready for things like this should also be considered,” the doting mom added.

The Kramers’ advocacy is a testament to the power of family in driving change. By leading by example, Cheska and Kendra are showing that health education is not just about imparting knowledge, but about creating a supportive environment where that knowledge can be shared and acted upon.

A united front for health literacy

The event brought together experts, advocates, and influencers to discuss the pressing issue of cervical cancer awareness and prevention. The event featured discussions on key topics such as health literacy, where experts, including Dr. Stephanie Veneracion and pharmacist Liza Sta. Maria provided accessible insights into cervical cancer prevention.

Liza discussed that HPV vaccination is now available in some pharmacies, making it more accessible for women. “Pharmacists are now allowed to give vaccinations. There are pharmacists that are licensed to give the vaccines with proper training certification. They would be able to administer the vaccine.”

Everyday Choices, the second segment of the discussion, highlighted practical strategies for incorporating disease prevention into daily life, with influencers like Aencille Santos, Jessica Tinio, and Ivy Bermejo sharing tips on integrating wellness routines into daily routines, including busy schedules and finances.

“Preventive measures in the Philippines range from P3,000 and above for screening and vaccination. Some public health programs even offer free vaccinations,” said financial advisor Ivy.

Cancer survivor Belay Fernando also shared her story as she battled the disease.

“Having my family and friends there for me has really helped me survive cervical cancer. For me, beyond getting through treatment, I wanted to make sure that I live a meaningful life and did amazing things after for them because of what they put into my treatment.”

She also acknowledged that some women fighting cancer today may not have the same financial and emotional support as her, overemphasizing the need for continued awareness on cervical cancer.

Take charge of your own health. Schedule regular check-ups with your doctor, and ask them about your and your family’s vaccine eligibility. Through these steps, you can protect yourself and your loved ones against cervical cancer and build a healthier future for all.