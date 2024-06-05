Criselda’s fashion paradise

We all love Criselda dresses, and the latest styles makes you feel that you’ve ventured into a hidden paradise of glamorous fantasy.

“Fashion swings both ways this summer as we breeze through everything synthetic in nature and beautiful in the real world,” says the brand’s creative team. The spring-summer collection features contemporary, minimalist silhouettes in an eye-catching palette of highly glamorous colors — lush shades of blue and feminine splashes of apricot and lilac. The prints evoke the sensation of viewing images through a kaleidoscope.

Earthly elements such as florals and geometric textures take on hyperreal, synthetic, pixelated proportions. There is a soft, seductive warmth to the shapes: flowing caftans, billowing sleeves, and maxi dresses that offer elegant dressing options from day to night.

Standout pieces include bright, abstract print dresses in flattering cuts, flowy silk tops paired with luxe maxi skirts, and elegant occasion-wear ensembles in neutrals, black, fuchsia and bright green.

All Criselda’s pieces are made from soft, light, breezy fabrics in breathable materials such as cotton, rayon, and charmeuse for daytime, and elegant organza, chiffon, and silk for evening. The brand’s signature Mikado and gazar fabrics are present throughout this season’s offerings, creating that dramatic Criselda statement that is the signature of the brand’s collections.

Criselda’s SS24 collection is available at Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang, Cebu, and Gateway.

Scent-uary with Maison Margiela Fragrances

Maison Margiela Fragrances opens its first Philippine boutique in Greenbelt 5. Filipino shoppers can finally indulge in the exquisite scents and unique offerings.

Exclusively distributed by Rustan’s, in collaboration with Stores Specialists Inc., the boutique boasts a meticulously curated concept and captivating design. A truly impressive fragrance retail experience, it offers a full lineup of the house’s iconic Replica perfume collection, as well as a selection of home scents and bath and body products. As a delightful addition, the brand introduces From the Garden, a new fragrance that invites everyone to experience the essence of a tranquil moment spent amid lush nature.

One is immersed in a scent-uary upon entering Maison Margiela Fragrances. An air of sophistication and luxury immediately envelops the senses. Guests are welcomed by an interactive digital screen, alongside an olfactory bar of Replica fragrances. When a bottle is picked up, the screen bursts into vivid imagery that perfectly captures the fragrance. This immersive experience transports guests into the ambience, mood, and emotions evoked by the scent.

Progressing further into the boutique, guests are invited to a personal, memory-evoking journey as they explore the full display of 16 Replica fragrances on a stunning island pedestal. A beautifully arranged discovery wall showcases the iconic range, each accompanied by a key visual representing the memory or emotion of the scent.

Meanwhile, opposite the discovery wall lies the home scenting and bath and body wall, a treasure trove of candles, home sprays, shower gels, body lotions, and hand creams. Each product is meticulously designed to complement the shopper’s fragrance lifestyle, enhancing living spaces and personal moments with uniquely uplifting scents.

The home scenting wall offers Replica candles. Made with high-quality mineral waxes and up to 12 percent of perfume concentrate, these candles infuse living or workspaces with a rich, enduring aroma that facilitates a comforting and familiar atmosphere.

Keep young with Sisleya Integral Anti-Age Crème Gel Frais

Sisleya Integral Anti-Age combines the best of phyto-cosmetology with unique expertise in skin physiology. This number-one anti-aging product is now available in a third texture: a gel cream that gives you an instant fresh feel. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula creates a velvety, new-skin effect without leaving a shiny residue. It still has the Sisleya L’Integral Anti-Age signature scent provided by lavender and marjoram essential oils.

Sisleya Integral Anti-Age Crème Gel Frais is designed as a skincare product for everyone to combat all kinds of aging — genetic, environmental and behavioral. This unique cocktail of revitalizing ingredients will help support the skin’s youth-enhancing abilities to better preserve the beauty of the complexion. Results are spectacular on wrinkles, firmness, radiance, density and hydration to preserve the skin’s beauty.

One can easily see the difference upon application. Skin is visibly plumped with lines appearing smoother and wrinkles visibly reduced.

Sisleya products are available at Sisley counters in Rustan’s.