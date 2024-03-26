Revolutionizing women’s healthcare

MANILA, Philippines — As Women’s Month continues to shine a spotlight on remarkable women making significant contributions, one name stands out: Dr. Jaycy Violago-Olivarez.

A young trailblazer in the field of women’s health, Dr. Violago-Olivarez is the founder and CEO of Eluvo Health, a pioneering women’s healthcare company dedicated to empowering women through innovative solutions and personalized care.

There is, however, a long way to go in terms of where healthcare — particularly women’s healthcare — should be in the Philippines. The current status of female healthcare in the country leaves much to be desired and there exists many a gap in our present-day system that desperately need addressing.

For starters, 85 percent of Southeast Asian women lack access to information and services related to women’s health. In Metro Manila alone, with a population of 12 million, there are only five JCI-accredited institutions with international quality standard servicing the women within the population. Add to that the fact that cultural and religious oppositions hinder progress in female healthcare, despite the RH Law that was passed in 2012.

A POGS-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Olivarez’s journey towards revolutionizing women’s healthcare began with a deep-rooted passion for improving the lives of women. A graduate with medical and business degrees and fueled by a mission to bridge the gaps in women’s healthcare, she embarked on an entrepreneurial endeavor, founding Eluvo Health.

“Eluvo Health is an all-in-one hybrid health partner — both digital and physical — through every life stage of a woman,” Dr. Olivarez says.

At Eluvo Health, Dr. Olivarez leads a team of dedicated professionals committed to redefining women’s health by offering comprehensive and accessible healthcare solutions. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, evidence-based practices, and compassionate care, Eluvo Health is pioneering a new era in women’s wellness.

The three Ts of Eluvo Health’s catchy tagline are not only an effective drill in instant recollection, but speak to the pillars of holistic, modernized telemedicine and what Eluvo Health is all about.

Eluvo Health will be opening two physical clinics within the year: in Parqal Mall in the third quarter; and in a residential tower in Rockwell. Through the development of an integrated digital and physical healthcare system, it aims to build a community empowering and enabling women.

Eluvo Health’s innovative approach encompasses a wide range of services and products tailored to meet the unique needs of women at every stage of life. From reproductive health and family planning to menopause management and beyond, Eluvo Health is dedicated to empowering women to take control of their health and well-being.

