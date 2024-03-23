Millie Bobby Brown's 'Stranger Things' co-star Matthew Modine to officiate her wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Matthew Modine will preside over the wedding of his "Stranger Things" co-star Millie Bobby Brown and her fiance Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

Matthew confirmed he would officiate Millie's wedding during a guest appearance on "Access Daily" while promoting his newest film "Hard Miles."

"I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it'd be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea. So, I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife," Matthew said.

Matthew had previously presided the wedding of his friend Adam Nelson in upstate New York.

WATCH: Matthew Modine reveals his participation in Millie Bobby Brown's wedding

"It's such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony," added the actor, noting he's been married for 44 years to makeup stylist Caridad Rivera. "It's amazing when it works."

On "Stranger Things," Matthew portayed Dr. Martin Brenner, a mysterious scientist and "Papa" to Millie's Eleven killed during the show's fourth and most recent season.

The fifth and final season is currently in production, and Matthew teased there is still a possibility for his character to reappear via flashbacks.

Millie and Jake announced their engagement last April after two-and-a-half years of dating, but have yet to reveal when the wedding will take place.

