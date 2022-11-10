Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears; Britney reminds she's 'not dead'

MANILA, Philippines — "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown has expressed interest in portraying pop star Britney Spears in a biopic one day, a prospect Britney isn't keen on as she is still alive.

Millie was a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" promoting her new Netflix movie "Enola Holmes 2" where she said if given the chance to play a real person, she'd want to play Britney as the singer's story "resonates with her."

“Just growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger... I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only," Millie said on the show.

A day after Millie's episode with Drew aired, Britney published a picture of wooden doors on her Instagram account where she indirectly acknowledged Brown's comments.

"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life... dude I’m not dead!!!" said a portion of the post's caption.

Britney did begin the caption hitting at her parents Jamie and Lynne, whom she called the "two people who gave me life are the same exact two people who took it away," but the timing of the post seems more of a coincidence.

The multiple Grammy-winner last year successfully ended a 13-year conservatorship where basically her father had control over her life, career, and finances, spurring fans to begin the #FreeBritney movement.

While adjusting to a new phase of her life post-conservatorship, Britney wed boyfriend Sam Asghari in a private ceremony and announced plans for a book in the near future.

Britney released new music for the first time in six years earlier this August by collaborating with legendary singer Sir Elton John for the dance-pop track "Hold Me Closer," a remix of several hits by the British musician.

RELATED: Britney Spears celebrates music comeback with 'Hold Me Closer'