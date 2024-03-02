A splendid symphony of love

(From left) Parents of the bride Arthur and Susan Cabral, newlyweds Penny Cabral-Lagman and lawyer Kits Lagman, and parents of the groom Dr. Mitzi Piad and retired General Rex Piad

Lawyer Kits Lagman and Penny Cabral sealed their love as husband and wife amid the timeless elegance of Santuario De San Jose Parish in Greenhills, Mandaluyong City. The couple’s ever-supportive parents — retired general Rex Piad, Dr. Mitzi Piad and Arthur and Susan Cabral — together with their loved ones and closest friends, were all present to witness this remarkable and meaningful event.

The reception, which took place at the opulent Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, took the guests on a journey filled with exquisite décor, fresh foliage, and lovely flowers.

(From left) Ningning de Ocampo, Velia Cruz, Yves Mendoza, Bing Carrion, lawyer Agnes Devanadera, and Senator Cynthia Villar

From the meticulously crafted buffet to the seamless unfolding of the wedding program, every moment bore witness to the elaborate planning of the groom and the bride and the unwavering dedication of the event organizers and hotel staff.

Sheila Alcala de Leon, Catalina Bagsic, and Minda Garcia

As the evening continued with enchanting melodies and lively dance, the couple’s wedding transcended into a joyous celebration where love resonated in every beat.

Celebrator Robina Ko-Tan, your columnist, and celebrator Beging Soriano

A toast to another year

Jubilation echoed through the topnotch restaurant China Blue by Jereme Leung at Conrad Manila, Pasay City, as JL & Co. celebrated a double birthday extravaganza for two of their well-loved members, Beging Soriano and Robina Ko-Tan.

(Seated) Malou Martinez and Eni Alba with (standing) Lanie Fong and Roselle Rebano

Against the mesmerizing backdrop of Manila Bay’s sunset and the vibrant lights of the Ferris wheel, guests relished delectable Chinese fare, toasting the enduring spirits of the lovely honorees.

Amid panoramic views and conviviality, the intimate gathering unfolded as a testament to friendship and festivity, leaving cherished moments in everyone’s memory.

* * *

You may email me at jjlitton@indanet.com. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.