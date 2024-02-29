fresh no ads
An endlessly Agile birthday celebrant | Philstar.com
^

Lifestyle

An endlessly Agile birthday celebrant

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
February 29, 2024 | 12:00am
An endlessly Agile birthday celebrant
Birthday celebrant Agile Zamora holding her birthday cake beside the host, Consul Helen Ong and author Grace Glory Go.
STAR / File

Agile Zamora’s birthday party was hosted by Consul Helen Ong for only 25 people at her lovely home in North Forbes, Makati. Agile was so touched that Consul Helen hosted her birthday party again, just like last year. She was delighted to see her besties again to celebrate with her once more.

Bobby Alvarez, Noel Oñate and BY Ong.

Consul Helen’s two daughters, Marian Ong Nuguid and Czarina Ong Camus, both honored her with their presence. Agile was most appreciative and grateful! The food, cheese platter, champagnes, and finest wines were all delicious while we enjoyed the music of Marcy all night.

Ruby Chua, Sheila Romero and Dana Silverio

Although Agile’s birthday was last January 12, her many friends are still celebrating it! Agile says, “I will treasure these happy and unforgettable birthday memories forever.”

vuukle comment

AGILE ZAMORA
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with