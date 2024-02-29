An endlessly Agile birthday celebrant

Agile Zamora’s birthday party was hosted by Consul Helen Ong for only 25 people at her lovely home in North Forbes, Makati. Agile was so touched that Consul Helen hosted her birthday party again, just like last year. She was delighted to see her besties again to celebrate with her once more.

Bobby Alvarez, Noel Oñate and BY Ong.

Consul Helen’s two daughters, Marian Ong Nuguid and Czarina Ong Camus, both honored her with their presence. Agile was most appreciative and grateful! The food, cheese platter, champagnes, and finest wines were all delicious while we enjoyed the music of Marcy all night.

Ruby Chua, Sheila Romero and Dana Silverio

Although Agile’s birthday was last January 12, her many friends are still celebrating it! Agile says, “I will treasure these happy and unforgettable birthday memories forever.”