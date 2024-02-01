E-farming entrepreneurs bag Glenfiddich ‘where next club’ prize

More than anything else, digital technology has a capacity to transform Filipino lives. Even down to farming.

For startup company Mayani, helping farmers and fisherfolk connect their produce directly to consumers online, it’s a way to boost incomes and establish a sustainable pathway to markets for affordable, fresh produce.

That effort paid off with Mayani being chosen as the Breakthrough Maverick startup by Glenfiddich, holding its second Where Next Club competition, receiving P1 million towards its project along with other prizes for the four other finalists. Judging panelists included Manny Ayala, managing director of Endeavor PH; Anne Gonzales, co-founder and president of Terry S.A; and Martin Cu, partner of 500 Global.

Mayani’s business plan was awarded seeding money that will help them expand operations to bring produce directly from farmers to the market via cellphone technology.

“The model really isn't about eliminating middlemen, but it's really putting in efficiency and fairness for the farmers,” says Mayani co-founder Josef Amarra. He accepted the award with founder Jeff Barreiro and local farmer Ochie San Juan, who implemented the farm-to-customer startup model.

With the money, Amarra and Barreiro envision Mayani expanding to help solve the country’s food security problem outside Metro Manila. “I hope that in the future, Filipinos empower the local food industry and consider their harvests instead of heavily relying on foreign imports while the local harvest goes to waste,” Amarra said.

The other Maverick Startups included AlliedHealth Academics, run by Maria Borras and Carla Cuadro which seeks to revolutionize the education and practice of Filipino allied healthcare professionals with an affordable and readily accessible platform, so that healthcare students and professionals can enhance their skills anytime and anywhere; DOON Transport Technologies, Inc., the first fully insured peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace in the Philippines, started by entrepreneurs Enrique Hormillo and Miguel Locsin; GoGym, targeted as a neighborhood tech-enabled pocket gym available at reasonable prices, started by Jay Magsaysay and Felicia Perez; and Parlon Wellness and Beauty Technologies, Inc., seeking to build Southeast Asia’s largest beauty discovery and fintech platform best-in-price salon and wellness services online, founded by Claire Ongcangco and Miko Cornejo.

This year’s panelists unanimously chose Mayani to be the Breakthrough Startup after their very comprehensive pitch presentation, which aimed to solve a timely problem of food security for the country, helping not only Filipino consumers, but local farmers and fisherfolk as well.

The awarding ceremony at Balmori Tent, Rockwell Power Plant began with curated Glenfiddich cocktails, a scorching electric violin performance by Princess Yban?ez, as hostess Issa Litton led guests through the reveal of the brand’s latest Breakthrough Maverick.

What pushed Mayani’s idea over the top for the panelists? “I think it might be a realization that there’s a need to push farming and agriculture more, because I think it could be one of the only things that will rely on in the future,” said Amarra.

Glenfiddich is known as “the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky” and it’s giving back by fostering entrepreneurs locally and globally with the Where Next Club program.

“Glenfiddich has developed a stepping stone for entrepreneurs and businesses embodying the core values of the brand,” says Kate Osmillo, Philippine brand ambassador for William Grant and Sons. The program was developed to search for and reward an innovative venture that is ready to scale up and create a lasting impact in the Philippines and, eventually, the world.

* * *

To find out more about Glenfiddich's WHERE NEXT CLUB Program everyone may check out their social media channels and reach out to wherenextclub@yellowbrickmedia.com