Lourdes Grotto Shrine in Bulacan glows with devotion

(From left) Fr. Anthony Chan, Fr. Bernard Odifina, Ambassador Victor Garcia III and wife Concepcion “Connie” Guanzon Garcia, Rosalinda Guanzon Antiporda, Diocese of Malolos Bishop Dennis Villarojo, DD, Teresita Guanzon Velasco (in wheelchair), Fr. Romulo Perez, Fr. Eric Bagay, Fr. Menandro Nabong, and Fr. Benito Justiniano

In a heartwarming tribute to the legacy of Horacio and Anita Guanzon, the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto Shrine in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan, became a beacon of joy and devotion as their heirs, Teresita Guanzon Velasco, Rosalinda Guanzon Antiporda, Concepcion “Connie” Guanzon Garcia and her husband, Ambassador Victor Garcia III, led a solemn celebration at the shrine.

The meaningful event was graced by the Bishop of the Diocese of Malolos Dennis Villarojo, DD, together with nine priests from various parishes, and welcomed devotees from diverse backgrounds, all drawn to the sacred space constructed by the Guanzon couple.

(From left) Ambassador Jorge and Tonette Arizabal, Hendrik Garcia, Vince Revil, Ambassadors Rowena Mendoza Sanchez and Mary Jo Bernardo Aragon

In his touching homily, Bishop Villarojo emphasized the shrine’s significance as a place of solace and healing, echoing the Guanzons’ vision of replicating the sanctity of the Lourdes Shrine in France.

Noreen and Pancho Blanco with Rev. Aaron Mark Jose and Rev. Alvin De Leon

Joined by the local government officials, including San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan, tourism officer Roberto Ramirez, the festivities culminated in a delectable lauriat dinner at a popular Chinese restaurant nearby, symbolizing both spiritual and communal nourishment.

(From left) DMark Beauty Corporation sales and marketing manager Cookie Nadal, doctors Jasmin Jamora, Cynthia Tan, Ma. Lourdes Nebrida-Idea, and Deanna Ramiscal with DMark Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corporation CEO Nikki Tang

Dmark and Dermasia shine at St.Luke's dermatology event

DMark Beauty Corporation and DermAsia Corporation, under the visionary leadership of trusted CEO, “beautypreneur” Nikki Tang, illuminated the St. Luke’s Medical Center - Global City Dermatology event.

The alumni reunion post-grad dinner, generously sponsored by Nikki’s companies, was graced by Dr. Claudia Samonte, who mesmerized the attendees with her presentation on the groundbreaking “Atoderm Intensive Eye” by DMark, while Dr. Johannes Dayrit showcased the cutting-edge “Quadrostar Pro” from DermAsia.

Amid delightful dinner conversations, laughter, and nostalgic moments, attendees eagerly waited for the raffle draw, marking a highlight of the evening. With heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors, DMark and DermAsia, the event concluded on a high note, leaving cherished memories and rekindled connections.

(From left) Wil the Mascot, Hilti head of sales Aljorelle Novesteras and general manager Rose Ann Lim, Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong and SVP for product development Eden Godino, Hilti head of operations Emyl Rendon and head of marketing Rainier Cruz

Wilcon Depot and hilti forge dynamic partnership

Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ premier destination for home building and improvement, essentials under the brilliant leadership of founder and chairman emeritus Dr. William Belo alongside president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan and SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, collaborates with industry leader Hilti in launching the first-ever Hilti Rental Shop at its largest branch in Balintawak, Quezon City.

This groundbreaking partnership marks a significant milestone in providing top-tier tools and services to construction professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. With a wide array of cutting-edge equipment available for rent, customers are empowered with cost-effective solutions without compromising quality or efficiency.

The grand launch event showcased the seamless integration of Hilti’s expertise and Wilcon Depot’s commitment to innovation, heralding a new era of accessibility and excellence in the construction industry. With plans to expand this collaboration nationwide, Wilcon Depot reaffirms its dedication to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction and fostering a culture of innovation in every construction endeavor.

