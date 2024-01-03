Lee Minho is the face of boss

South Korean actor Lee Minho, who was in Manila recently, was appointed ambassador for the luxury menswear line of Boss, the German brand known worldwide for its heritage tailoring and bold and elevated collections. For the fall/winter 2023 season, Boss unveiled a polished and dynamic new campaign with the Boys Over Flowers star, featuring refined merino wool and highly dynamic performance suiting.

Elegant suits in soft wool are the work- and formal-wear heroes of cooler days: in smooth monochrome colors with a subtle texture, or in the finest timeless pinstripe. Layered 100-percent cashmere knitwear, these tailored pieces communicate a look of timeless elegance, while ensuring comfort and warmth in smart-casual styles, sparingly implemented patterns and textures, such as reverse check and plush rib, adorn outerwear and knitwear.

Essential Boss elegance is achieved through a mix of covetable materials, including silk, 100-percent cashmere, and selvedge denim. Soft camel hair in its natural warm tone tells a particular story this season. Designed to be worn together as a monochromatic, smart-casual look, this lush fiber features sleek, comfortable trousers, a matching jacket, and a cozy overcoat with a relaxed shoulder construction — ideal for layering.

Presented as a core segment of a distinguished 24/7 Boss wardrobe, the collection is available for purchase in stores and online at boss.com.

In the Philippines, Boss is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc., and is located at Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, and online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora. Visit www.ssilife.com.ph and follow @ssilifeph on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Eunbin Park wears Tory Burch

South Korean actress Eunbin Park was seen wearing pieces from Tory Burch’s fall/winter 2023 collection. The Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress was spotted in Tory Burch’s Long Tweed Coat and Viscose Shirtdress paired with the Ankle Banana Boot and Mini Kira Flap Bag. Park, who began her career as a child model, was departing from the airport and headed to Japan for the 2023 MAMA Awards.

Her outfit of Long Tweed Coat, Viscose Shirtdress, Ankle Banana boot, and Mini Kira Flap Bag can be found at Tory Burch boutiques and online at the PH E-catalogue (marketing site): toryburch.ph

Trunc.ph (online store): www.trunc.ph/tory-burch. Follow the brand on Twitter: @ToryBurch @TorySport and Instagram: @ToryBurch @TorySport.

Blake Lively & Rachel Brosnahan in Michael Kors

Marvelous in Michael: Rachel Brosnahan

While out in New York, actresses Blake Lively and Rachel Brosnahan were seen wearing Michael Kors. Lively, the Age of Adaline actress who’s married to Ryan Reynolds, wore a black plongé leather sheath dress from the Michael Kors Collection to celebrate Taylor Swift’s birthday.

Brosnahan, who’s won an Emmy and Golden Globes for playing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, wore a black-and-white herringbone tweed cape jacket, matching Samantha shorts, and a charcoal cashmere sleeveless turtleneck — all from the fall/winter 2023 Michael Kors Collection — to a SAG panel for her aforementioned television series.

In the Philippines, Michael Kors is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, and Shangri-La Plaza Mall, and online at Trunc.ph and Rustans.com. Visit www.ssilife.com.ph, subscribe to the SSI LIFE YouTube Channel, and follow @ssilifeph on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Michelle Yeoh is everywhere all at once in Balenciaga

Balenciaga’s spring ’24 campaign of photographs expands upon the collection’s digital presentation, showing scenes from a chic Parisian apartment. Newly named Balenciaga ambassador Michelle Yeoh stars in the campaign, alongside brand ambassador PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn and friends of the house Malgosia Bela, Arthur Del Beato, Eva Herzigova, Soo Joo Park, and Khadim Sock. They wear looks from spring ’24 with the season’s iconic bags: Le Cagole Sling, 24/7, Monaco, Crush, and Crush Sling.

In the Philippines, Balenciaga is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and located at Greenbelt 5 and Shangri-la Plaza East Wing. Visit www.ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky are logofied in Bottega Veneta

Kendall Jenner walking her dog Pyro

Bottega Veneta’s recent campaign with Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky took an uncommon approach. Rather than following the typical strategy, the fashion brand incorporated its logo into licensed images of the two celebrities, transforming them into the pre-spring ’24 campaign. Jenner donned Bottega Veneta’s fuzzy green outerwear and relaxed jeans while off duty, and a sharply tailored trench coat while walking her Doberman Pyro.

American rapper A$AP Rocky, meanwhile, steps out in oversized tailoring carrying floral arrangements, and goes out for a run with paparazzi at his doorstep in Bottega Veneta’s leather-clad tracksuit.