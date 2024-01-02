Anne Curtis enters 2024 with new flower tattoo

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Anne Curtis marked the end of 2023 by showing off her latest tattoo.

Anne posted an Instagram a topless photo of herself displaying the new tattoo she got on her left side rib — several flowers including a dahlia — from a Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist.

The dahlia is Anne's favorite flower, hence why she and husband Erwan Heussaff gave their daughter that name.

Dahlia was also the name of the very first character Anne portrayed on film, Dahlia "Lil" Macapagal from the 1997 movie "Magic Kingdom: Ang Alamat ng Damortis."

Anne's mother Carmencita Ojales loves flowers and has a garden in their Melbourne home in Australia, another possible reason for why she decided on flowers as her next tattoo design.

Anne and her family celebrated the New Year in Australia.

The host-actress had previously shared photos the past few weeks that slightly showed the tattoo, but only revealed it in full as the year ended.

Instagram did send her a notification that the topless photo might be against the application's recommendation guidelines which Anne laughed off in an Instagram story.

A number of fans shared their awe of Anne's new tattoo in the comments, though some joked the actress should get one of a capsicum while others greeted her "happy birthday," references to her viral antics on "It's Showtime."

She previously got tattoos on her wrists: one of the word "dream" in the shape of a cross and one of a small watercolor heart surrounded by three twinkling stars.

This 2024, Anne will mark her headliner teleserye return after nearly a decade when she stars in the Philippine adaptation of hit Korean show "It's Okay Not To Be Okay" alongside Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino.

The Hong Kong branch of Madame Tussauds will soon feature a wax figure of Anne, making her the fourth Filipino to get a wax figure after boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray (all of them also at the Hong Kong branch).

