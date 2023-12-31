Tippy Dos Santos' mom Happy dies after car accident in South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — Happy Esquivias-Dos Santos, mother of singer-actress Tippy Dos Santos, has died following a vehicular accident with her husband John while on vacation in Seoul, South Korea, a week shy of her 59th birthday.

Happy's passing was confirmed by family members via her social media accounts, indicating she had suffered injuries from the accident and fought for her life but "in the end, the Lord decided to bring [her] home."

"Happy was bright and full of energy, she knew how to light up every room she was in. Happy was caring and generous, she would provide you with any assistance you needed from her — no questions asked," the post read. "Happy was so loving and she devoted much of her energy to making sure people she loved knew and felt her love."

It ended with, "We will never forget the love and happiness that she brought into our lives, and we know that she has touched many others the same way. Please continue to keep all the wonderful memories she shared with each one of you in your hearts."

A number of individuals have already offered their condolences including Sharon Cuneta, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Kaye Abad, Gab Pangilinan, Cai Cortez and Debbie Then.

Tippy shared last December 29, two days after her parents' accident, that John is recovering injuries he sustained.

