Tippy Dos Santos, Eva Patalinjug, Inah Revilla among 2022 Bar exam passers

Composite image of Tippy Dos Santos, Bong Revilla with his daughter Inah, and Eva Patalinjug

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and former Myx VJ Tippy Dos Santos and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Patalinjug were among the nearly 4,000 individuals who passed the 2022 Bar examinations.

Tippy was surrounded by family members during the announcement of results and her live reaction to seeing her name was caught on camera.

Her husband Miguel Porcuna further congratulated Tippy on surpassing this hurdle to becoming a lawyer.

"Called it. Congratulations, my love! No doubt since day one! Nowhere but up, and I am excited for what's in store for you!" Miguel wrote in an Instagram post.

Eva, who had finished outside the Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2018, documented her achievement on her own Instagram account.

"Finally, ATTY. EVA PSYCHEE S. PATALINJUG, R.N.," Eva wrote in her caption, this as she is also a registered nurse, along with a scales emoji.

Also a 2022 Bar exam passer is Inah Revilla, the daughter of actor-senator Bong Revilla and Cavite 2nd district Representative Lani Mercado-Revilla.

Both of Inah's parents took to social media to congratulate their daughter on passing and to acknowledge there is now a lawyer in the family.

"Lahat ng hirap, sakripisyo, at pagsisipag ay laging nagbubunga ng maganda," Lani had written.

Bong, meanwhile, noted that apart from balancing it with her duties as a mother, Inah had pursued becoming a lawyer partly because of him and for him.

"Hindi ko mapigilan maluha sa tuwa, at hindi ko mailagay sa salita ang pagiging proud ko bilang isang ama... Now that you have reached your dream of becoming a lawyer, always remember why God has blessed you with this — to help and bless others," said Bong.

3,992 people passed the 2022 Bar exams — the second one conducted under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic — out of the 9,183 examinees who finished the four-day test for aspiring lawyers, yielding a passing rate of 43.47% which is significantly lower than 2020/21's 72.28%.

Tippy, Eva, Inah, and all other 2022 Bar Exam passers will become practicing lawyers after the oath-taking and signing of the Roll of Attorneys at the Philippine International Convention Center on May 2.

