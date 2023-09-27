^

Lifestyle

We love Lulu, we love Lucy

PERSONAL CHOICE - Frannie Jacinto - The Philippine Star
September 27, 2023 | 12:00am
Lulu Tan-Gan showcases her versatile piña wear at Bench Fashion Week 2023.

Bench Fashion Week has been a much-anticipated event in the fashion industry since 2017, when retail leader Ben Chan started presenting a mix of top Philippine designers and local brands.

Lulu Tan Gan’s muses Jo Ann Bitagcol, Xandra Rocha-Araneta and Lulu’s niece Audrey Tan-Zubiri with daughter Adriana Zubiri

This year’s holiday collection emphasized the vibrant and colorful spirit of the holiday season with two gorgeous women designers: Lulu Tan-Gan, with her outstanding piña and Filipiniana, alongside the Kashieca line of style icon Lucy Torres-Gomez. The much-applauded first day’s show was very well received by the fashionable crowd, who lingered after the presentation not only to socialize but also to check out the clothing items that were on display.

Jessica Tan Gan, Michael Salientes, Irene M. Araneta

 

