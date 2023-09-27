We love Lulu, we love Lucy
Bench Fashion Week has been a much-anticipated event in the fashion industry since 2017, when retail leader Ben Chan started presenting a mix of top Philippine designers and local brands.
This year’s holiday collection emphasized the vibrant and colorful spirit of the holiday season with two gorgeous women designers: Lulu Tan-Gan, with her outstanding piña and Filipiniana, alongside the Kashieca line of style icon Lucy Torres-Gomez. The much-applauded first day’s show was very well received by the fashionable crowd, who lingered after the presentation not only to socialize but also to check out the clothing items that were on display.
