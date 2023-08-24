Tesoros x Team Filipinas

Trying out and enjoying the Filipiniana looks are members of the Filipinas team: (from left) Olivia McDaniel, Ryley Bugay, Beng Tesoro, Chandler McDaniel, Jessika Cowart and Isabella Fernando

Recently, Tesoros gifted the youthful members of the Filipinas Football team with Filipiniana apparel in recognition of their achievement at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

Team Filipinas is an unlikely story of how female athletes recruited from at home and from the worldwide Filipino diaspora were cobbled together into a team that excelled, qualified for the FIFA World Cup, and even scored a goal against the more experienced FIFA-hosting team of New Zealand.

The Filipinas team echoes “Honor the Past, Shape the Future”: (from left) Jaclyn Sawicki, Beng Tesoro, Meryll Serrano, Katrina Guillou, Maya Alcantara, and Isabella Fernando

The team came to be thanks to football enthusiasts who believe Filipinos can excel in this sport; the recruiters and managers who dedicated years of their time and effort for free.

Isabella “Belay” Fernando, the team administrator, said that their team manager, Jefferson Cheng, in giving his unqualified backing, has done wonders for the team. There was also generous support from the Philippine Football Federation, the PSC, and PAGCOR.

The young female players are all Filipinos from here and other nations such as the US, Canada, Australia, Norway, and Sweden, to name a few. Each one is a volunteer, wholeheartedly training and practicing wherever the team may be.

After the tournament, most of the players got to come to visit their home country. They were able to spend time at Tesoros and were amazed by the store’s wide assortment of both traditional and modern-day Filipino clothing.

Beng Tesoro, Tesoro’s stores CEO, said it felt appropriate to gift these apparel to the players as a memento of their visit — attire to show they are Filipino.

It may be noted then that the Filipino wherever he/she may be, more often than not is aware of his/her Filipino-ness. We are scattered throughout the globe, so it is important that we have cultural touchstones that foster positive feelings towards our identity.

Not just Filipinianas but Icoño fans were a hit with the team: (from left) Isabella Fernando, Katrina Guillou, Meryll Serrano, Jaclyn Sawicki, Maya Alcantara and Beng Tesoro

We already have a good track record in international beauty contests; we can also attain international recognition in sports that we have a fighting chance in. Moreover, sports don’t just foster excellent physical conditioning but also teamwork, leadership, and discipline.

Hence, Tesoros welcomes and lauds the Filipinas team for their achievement and looks forward to meeting future Filipino sports champions. This is consistent with Tesoros, which, for nearly eight decades, has always championed Filipino arts and crafts, showcasing the best that the Filipino can do.