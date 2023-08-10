'75 faces of French-Philippine connecton launches at S Maison

Among the myriad activities dedicated to the commemoration of the 75 Years of French-Philippine diplomatic relations, the Alliance Française de Manille spearheaded a project with the Embassy of France in the Philippines and the French Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines — a portrait exhibition of 75 personalities who embody the joy brought by French-Philippine relations.

Their profiles range from members of government, the diplomatic corps, celebrities/ socialites from the art and culture scene, the private sector, the field of education, French NGOs in the Philippines and the communities they work with.

We partnered with SM Malls for the project to become a touring exhibit across different SM venues in Metro Manila.

(From left) Jean-François Pluquet, Nanette Repalpa, Hubert d’Aboville, Ambassador Cristina Ortega, Philippe Gauthier, Bobby De Ocampo, Ambeth Ocampo, Millie Dizon, and Xavier Leroux

Last May, the Happier Together: 75 Faces of France-Philippines Connections book was launched at S Maison during the final leg of the exhibition.

Various personalities from the book such as Jean-François Pluquet, Nanette Repalpa, Hubert d’Aboville, Philippe Gauthier, Bobby De Ocampo, Ambeth Ocampo, and Millie Dizon, together with Ambassador Cristina Ortega, president of Alliance Française de Manille; and Xavier Leroux, executive director, attended the book launch.

The exhibit opening of the 75 portraits was held at The Podium in November 2022.

Aurelio Montinola III

The second leg of the exhibit was at SM Aura Premier in February 2023.

This project was presented by Alliance Française de Manille, in cooperation with the Embassy of France to the Philippines, French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, SM Malls, and with the support of Aurelio Montinola III and family.