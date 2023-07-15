'Passionista' Anne Curtis shares tips on how to keep an organized life

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Anne Curtis is among the most visible personalities, especially since she is regularly seen hosting a noontime show. Apart from this, Anne is also a businesswoman who owns a makeup line and children's clothing.

Her varied activities are fueled by passion, and as such, Anne can be described as a "passionista."

“When I hear the word 'passionista,' I think of someone who is in love with life, someone who has this awe-inspiring passion in everything she does, whether in her career or in her personal life, so much so that everyone around her just can’t help but be encouraged to do the same. It’s being single-minded when it comes to running towards your dreams and never stopping!”

She added: “It also means that you have a strong desire to serve, to uplift, and even to bring others with you on your journey.”

Staying on top of her game, be it in beauty and fashion, fitness, food, travel, or business with her friends, and now being a caring wife and a doting mom to an active toddler, Anne shows how she maintains a perfect balance in her life.

“Keeping that perfect balance in my life has been a challenge. Honestly, it’s not easy. But when you know what you love and you’re clear with your direction, you find ways to make everything work,” she said. “Sometimes, you just want to do so many things all at once! But when you find that sweet spot, everything will have a better flow and you’ll be able to find more joy in what you do.”

While it may not be easy, Anne shared that she has come to observe several ways in which she manages to organize her life.

1. Observe time blocking

“On a daily basis, I make sure to block time for my family outside of work, especially now that I have my daughter,“ advised Anne.

One of Anne's business pursuits is the children's clothing line, TiliDahli. It is a venture that also involves her sister-in-law, actress-model-painter Solenn Heussaff. It is named after her daughter, Dahlia, and Solenn's firstborn, Thylane or Tili.

2. Prioritize self-care

She may be as busy as a bee, but Anne truly knows how to take care of herself as she manages to present herself well in public.

“Personal self-care time is also very important to me — working out and eating healthy. It gives me more fuel to pursue the things that I enjoy doing. You want to always have a set of self-care activities that you know work for you on days that you need them most, to help you get back to focus on and enjoy your passions, to help you stop overthinking, and concentrating on how far you’ve come instead!” Anne shared.

3. Do advanced planning

“Planning things ahead, sometimes weeks or even months ahead, helps me a lot, but still carving some space for flexibility does wonders,” advised Anne.

4. Use organizers

With a busy schedule, Anne needs to keep tabs on her daily activities so she can manage her time well — between being a personality, businesswoman, mother and wife.

“Use your phone calendar for appointments and important schedules so you get reminders and you don’t miss anything, while making sure to add planned dates for your rest days, too!” she said.

5. Take a break when needed

Self-care does not only involve actively keeping the body fit. A big part of looking fit and generally healthy is taking time for rest and relaxation.

“We all have those days when we just don’t feel like getting up and conquering the world because it can’t be all just happy days all the time, right? When I feel down and unmotivated, I try to really pause and take a quick break from it all and really try to center myself. If I only have a few minutes to spare, I try to meditate for a few minutes and maybe get a quick gentle workout in (yoga is perfect for this). Super helpful to talk to friends, too, especially those who are Passionistas, too,” Anne stressed.

Like most of the artists on screen, Anne spends most of her days working nonstop — long shooting hours, early call times, countless rehearsals, events left and right, and more. Is there anything that can ever prevent her from doing what she needs to do?

“I do get sipon every now and then, especially when the weather changes. And I’ve tried every quick remedy or trick in the book like topicals, inhalers, and other home remedies, but I discovered that Phenylephrine HCI + Chlorphenamine Maleate + Paracetamol (Neozep Forte) works best for me! It really helps relieve my cold symptoms, such as headache, sneezing, and runny nose whenever I catch them. That's why I just never leave my house without it in my essential kit. I can’t let sipon stop me!”

If she could give other "passionistas" a piece of advice to help them keep going in their journey, here is what Anne has to say: “Don’t be scared to dream, and dream really big, follow your passions 'cause anything is possible. I promise you won’t regret it! If you feel lost and don’t know where to start, just always go back to what you’re really passionate about — something that makes you forget the time! Start there.”

