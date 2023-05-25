^

New Philippines yearbook launches at the Hilton

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
May 25, 2023

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, The Philippines Yearbook, founded in 1936, launched its latest edition at the grand ballroom of the Hilton Manila.

This year’s edition explores a discussion that continues to befuddle scholars and armchair academics alike: Who is the Filipino? Our national Identity has always seemed elusive and it isn’t a surprise given the relative “youth” of our nationhood.

Although The Philippines Yearbook explored this topic two decades ago, we revisited this once again as the nation traverses another milestone in terms of political leadership, as well as in the skein of global politics. As our edition editor, Paulo Alcazaren, states, “We need to understand how to define ourselves, our communities, our regions, provinces, cities and towns.”

On its 87th year, the launch of the “iconic,” once-a-year chronicler of the Philippines, and the only one of its kind, was attended by faithful friends and supporters of the Yearbook, ambassadors and government officials. It was also a double celebration, March 20 also being the birthday of its chairman and CEO, Grace Glory Go.

