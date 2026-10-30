50 golden years of love & friendship

(Seated, from left) Jarett Hugh Ong, Jelynne Hope Ong, Meycauayan City, Bulacan Mayor lawyer Henry Villarica, Helina Lorene with Henry Lester, Haven Lester, and Henry Lucas Villarica with (standing, from left) lawyer Hailey Lynne Villarica-Ong, Jevon Ong, Hans Lerwyn Villarica, Bulacan 4th District representative Linabelle Ruth Ramos-Villarica, Harvey Lawrence Villarica, and Monica Villarica

Atruly heartwarming celebration marked the golden wedding anniversary of Meycauayan City, Bulacan Mayor lawyer Henry Villarica and Bulacan 4th District Rep. Linabelle Ruth Ramos-Villarica, who renewed their vows after 50 blissful years at St. Michael the Archangel Parish–BGC in Taguig City. Officiating the Mass were Caritas Philippines executive director Fr. Tito Caluag and bishop-emeritus of Caloocan Most Rev. Deogracias Iñiguez while Fr. Jerry Orbos, SVD, made an inspiring address at the reception held at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in BGC, Taguig City. Surrounded by their children, lawyer Hailey Lynne Villarica-Ong, Harvey Lawrence, Hans Lerwyn and Henry Lester Villarica, their five beloved grandchildren, and an impressive circle of relatives and longtime friends from Ilocos Norte and Bulacan, the couple celebrated a beautiful milestone filled with cherished memories.

Keito Hayano, Wesley Villarica, Bulacan 4h District board member William Villarica, Dr. Windie Villarica, Hikari Hayano, Willyn Villarica

Linabelle looked regal in a Filipiniana-inspired red gown by Jo Rubio, while Henry was dapper in his signature barong Tagalog by Avel Bacudio. The elegant gathering also brought together business associates, colleagues,socio-civic leaders, and public servants, with a splendid six-tiered wedding cake by Penk Ching, adding to the festivities.

(Seated) Philip and Grace de Guzman, Dr. June Miller, and Elizabeth Ripoyla with (standing, from left) Jerry and Ditas Ramos, Lettie Ramos, Dave Ramos, Dr. Errol Ramos, Gerald Ripoyla, Jonas Bruno

In a gracious gesture, the couple requested donations in lieu of gifts for Bulakeño families through the Lingkod Kalinga Bulacan Foundation Inc., making their golden celebration all the more meaningful.

The exquisite Constance Brooch from the Maison’s La Mer en Majesté collection celebrates the luminous majesty of the sea.

A new chapter beneath the waves

The enchanting beauty of the sea takes center stage in international high- jewelry maison Jewelmer’s latest chapter of its revered La Mer en Majesté collection, with the exquisite Constance Brooch leading the way into an underwater realm of wonder. Inspired by the ocean’s delicate foam, triumphant skies, and vibrant marine life, the elegant creation celebrates the

luminous golden South Sea pearl as a symbol of the sea’s enduring majesty. With its graceful design and enduring allure, the Constance Brooch evokes an enchanted kingdom where nature’s treasures and the maison’s artistry come together in splendid harmony.

Event organizer Marissa Fenton, Joy Ejercito, Dr. Jennie Diaz, Manette Agbayani, Malou Martinez, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma, Emmy Gonzalez, Fanny Blanco

An anchors away affair

The Lovely Ladies group, headed by the always thoughtful duo of Marissa Fenton and Roselle Rebano, gathered at Chef Jessie at Rockwell Club restaurant in Makati City for a delightful Anchors Away-themed celebration honoring the group’s wonderful birthday celebrants.

The charming affair, with a maritime motif, brought together the lovely ladies for an evening of warm camaraderie, festive cheer and joyful birthday greetings. Adding to the buoyant mood was entertaining musical accompaniment by Allan Matas, making the occasion a memorable and congenial celebration of friendship and fellowship.

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