Your â€˜deserve ko â€™toâ€™ fund: How to spend without the guilt

Your ‘deserve ko ’to’ fund: How to spend without the guilt

MANILA, Philippines — It happens after every payday. The dinner with friends, the weekend trip, and the outfit that's been sitting in the cart for weeks all feel great in that moment, then a small voice asks whether it was worth it.

That voice isn’t reacting to the amount; it’s reacting to the surprise. Spending that was never planned feels like a mistake, and it tends to get loudest when the credit card statement arrives. That’s why more people are giving their “deserve ko 'to” moments a budget of their own.

Here are simple ways to set aside some fun money and make sure it works as hard as you do.

1. Name the fund and set the number

Start with the essentials. Bills, savings and debt payments come first, and whatever is left for fun becomes your treat money. Skip the budget-sounding label and give it a name that feels like a reward: a “deserve ko 'to” fund, a “treat money” stash, or a plain old “fun fund.” A name and a fixed amount turn “I shouldn’t have” into “I planned for this.”

There’s no magic formula; the right amount is simply one that doesn’t require you to touch the money meant for rent, groceries or emergencies.

A few habits make the fund stick. Move the amount out on payday into a separate account or e-wallet, so the line between “treat money” and “everything else” is visible. Match the fund to your pay cycle, whether that’s weekly or twice a month, so you don’t spend it in the first few days.

Decide what happens to leftovers before the month ends. You can roll them over to a bigger goal or move them to savings.

2. Know where 'treat money' actually goes

Most “deserve ko 'to” spending lands in a handful of places: dining out, clothes, getting around and the occasional trip, be it local or abroad. Track those categories to show whether the fund lasts the month or runs dry by the second week.

Spend Analyzer in the RCBC Pulz app sorts credit card transactions by category automatically, and other RCBC budget management tools, including real-time spend alerts, help keep a treat from turning into a surprise.

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It also helps to separate the small leaks from the big joys: delivery fees, forgotten subscriptions and impulse add-ons rarely feel like treats, while a long-planned trip or a dinner with friends usually does. Spend more on the second kind, cut the first and the guilt tends to shrink. For unplanned purchases, a simple 24-hour pause is often enough to tell a want from a whim.

3. Make the spending earn something

This is where your treat money starts to feel like a perk. Credit card rewards generally work in three layers: a base rate of points per peso spent, bonus rates on certain categories and rules on how long points last.

The best fit for a treat fund is a card whose bonus categories match where the treat money goes, and whose points don’t vanish on a deadline. One caution applies to any card: rewards should follow the spending, not drive it. Points earned on something outside the budget are never a bargain.

For instance, you want to treat yourself to an air travel trip. You can look into availing a premium travel credit card such as the RCBC Airmiles Visa Signature. It earns one Signature Airmile for every P25 spent overseas or P48 spent locally, so the dinner out and the weekend getaway both count. The miles never expire, so there’s no rush to book, and they convert 1:1 to Asia Miles, Mabuhay Miles or AirAsia Rewards when you’re ready.

When the treat is a trip abroad, all the more the fine print matters as much as the points. Foreign exchange service fees can quietly eat into a travel budget, and the Signature card carries a lower 1.50% service fee on overseas purchases until December 31.

International trips charged to the card come with travel insurance of up to P20 million, and qualifying spend unlocks complimentary Priority Pass lounge visits, up to four a year. The annual fee is P5,500, waived in the first year.

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4. Close the loop

A “deserve ko 'to” fund only feels guilt-free if the bill is paid in full. Interest can erase whatever rewards you earned, so the card works best for paying for treats you already budgeted for, not borrowing for them.

Set up automatic payments or a reminder for the due date to avoid late fees, and a short monthly look back at what you spent, what you enjoyed, and what wasn’t worth it keeps the “fun money” honest. Redeem points toward the next treat, and the fund partly refills itself.

Pick a card that fits the way you spend

Everyone’s “deserve ko 'to” looks different, and the card behind it should too. Compare RCBC’s gold/classic credit card and platinum credit card options to see which rewards and fees fit the way you spend.

For new-to-RCBC applicants who apply online and meet the qualifying spend within 60 days, there’s also a No Annual Fee For Life offer, promo runs until December 31.

Treating yourself isn’t the problem; treating yourself without a plan is. With a name, a number, a way to track it, and a card that gives something back, “deserve ko ’to” can finally be said without second thoughts.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by RCBC. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.