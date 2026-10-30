Cancer taught a teacher a hard lesson in caring for herself

Faced with a health crisis, Merci Tobias recognized why her own health mattered to her students and family.

MANILA, Philippines — When Merci Tobias was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2024, she worried about what would happen to her students while she underwent surgery. The diagnosis came as a shock, and her first question was one many might ask in her place: “Bakit ako?”

For 11 years, Tobias had stood in front of a classroom as a public school teacher, finding fulfillment in nurturing young lives and giving back to her community.

But after already undergoing surgery for a lump in her left breast, she was now facing thyroid cancer, a diagnosis that threatened to take her away from the classroom she had dedicated herself to and the students who reminded her why teaching had always felt like her calling.

Her first thoughts, though, were not only about her own health. She immediately worried about her students and what would happen to them if she had to undergo surgery and miss classes. There was also a possibility that undergoing an operation would affect her voice, a vital instrument that she relied on every day as a teacher.

The diagnosis also changed her everyday life. She found herself tiring more easily and becoming short of breath, making it unbearable to speak for long periods. For someone whose work depends on being present and communicating with students, the physical effects were difficult to ignore.

Tobias chose not to share the bad news to her students, not wanting them to worry. But she leaned on the people closest to her: her family, who gave the encouragement she needed to face this hurdle, and her co-teachers, who covered her classes whenever doctor appointments and required lab tests pulled her away.

Their support helped her appreciate that she was not alone in this battle.

Preparing for the unexpected

Tobias' experience also altered the way she viewed her own health and future. "Dati, okay lang na magpuyat. Minsan, hindi ka nakakakain dahil sa trabaho," she says. "Pero nung nangyari 'to, nag-change lahat. So sabi ko sa sarili ko hindi pwedeng ganito, hindi pwedeng pababayaan ko ‘to dahil affected ang mga students ko, hindi lang ako.”

She also thought about what would happen to her aging parents if she weren't there and made her realize the importance of being protected, especially since serious illnesses often come unannounced.

“So, dapat ngayon pa lang, prepared na tayo para sa future natin,” she says. “Usually, common na nasa isip natin na, ‘hindi, bata pa ako. Hindi ako magkakasakit.’ Eh, ito nga oh. Ako nga tinamaan ng sakit. So, kung hindi pala ako naging prepared, nung una, paano ako? Paano yung family ko?”

For women like Tobias, thyroid health is particularly important. The Department of Health reported in 2020 that thyroid cancer incidence was three times higher among females than males. For her who has already faced thyroid cancer, staying on top of her health is especially important. Emerging studies suggest that recurrence may be more common among Filipino patients.

Fortunately, Tobias had already taken steps toward that protection.

She was introduced to AXA and medical insurance by Dr. Eric Gamilla, head of one of the top AXA branches in South Luzon, a physician, and her brother's medical school classmate. He explained simply that insurance exists to protect what matters.

Merci Tobias (center) with her brother (left) and Dr. Eric Gamilla (right), who helped her see the value of being prepared for unexpected health challenges through insurance.

It proved to be a decision she would rely on more than once. AXA's Health Care Access had already supported her through her earlier breast surgery, and when thyroid cancer struck, AXA had her back again to cover the costs for surgery, radiation treatment, and follow-up check-ups that add up to over P250,000.

“It was definitely a difficult and emotional experience for me, especially having to go through surgery for my breast mass in 2022 and then being diagnosed with thyroid cancer last 2024,” she shares. “But I’m very grateful that I was surrounded by good doctors and caring hospital staff at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City. They made me feel comfortable and well taken care of.”

During those moments, Tobias was already dealing with a lot emotionally, so having people who were patient and reassuring made a difference. It helped her feel that she wasn’t going through everything alone, “So, confident ako sa AXA kasi twice ko na siyang nagamit sa mga major surgeries ko. Buti na lang nandyan si AXA."

She continued, "For me, AXA was more than just financial assistance. Knowing that I could reach out and get answers when I needed them gave me a sense of security and peace of mind. During one of the most challenging periods of my life, that kind of support really mattered. Hindi ko kailangan mag-worry. Ang kailangan ko lang isipin is ‘yung recovery ko.”

Back where she belongs

Today, Tobias continues to practice her calling. Her surgery was successful, her voice was unaffected, and the worry that once followed her into every class period has finally quieted.

“It is a blessing for me to still be able to teach my students, to shape and transform their lives,” she expressed.

From the health obstacles she faced, Tobias has become wiser on how she views health planning, giving one simple piece of advice to her fellow educators, students, and families: do not wait for a diagnosis to get ready.

"Hindi natin alam kung kailan mangyayari ang sakit," she says. "Dapat lagi nating tatandaan na mag-prepare para sa future para lagi tayong handa at hindi tayo mamomroblema kapag nangyari yung mga hindi natin inaasahan."

Tobias' story reflects the spirit of AXA Philippines' Everyday Protectors campaign, which recognizes the people who quietly carry responsibility for others, teachers, parents, breadwinners, whose instinct is to protect everyone else first, even when they too need protection to keep doing so.

Health Care Access is one of the health plans offered by AXA Philippines, providing comprehensive medical insurance coverage up to P5 million for hospitalization, emergency treatments, check-ups, and more. It includes cashless access to 1,500+ hospitals and clinics, and 20,000+ doctors nationwide with free 24/7 teleconsultation and mental health counselling.

Delivering the AXA promise

AXA Philippines remains committed to being there when it matters most. As of June 2026, AXA delivered over P15 billion in claims and benefit payments for life business based on data from the Insurance Commission's second quarter report.

These payouts reflect AXA’s commitment to honoring its promise to customers and providing financial support—whether it is helping families cope with the loss of a loved one, supporting recovery from illness, or protecting customers from unexpected financial setbacks.

One name to cover all your insurance needs, discover how AXA can provide complete protection for health, car, travel and small and medium businesses (SMEs) here.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by AXA. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.