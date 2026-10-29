Building beyond the transaction: How Skyroâ€™s everyday ecosystem supports merchant growth

Building beyond the transaction: How Skyro’s everyday ecosystem supports merchant growth

Skyro, a digital-first fintech company, is looking to build on its established point-of-sale financing business and explore new opportunities for merchant partners.

MANILA, Philippines — When starting a business, entrepreneurs work towards a sustainable growth trajectory. In today’s competitive market, that means looking beyond one-off transactions and focusing on long-term engagement.

Consumer expectations are rapidly shifting toward fast, digital payment options, and businesses need financial partners that can help them serve customers across more purchasing occasions.

Following its recent Skyro Mooove event, where the company showcased its growing range of everyday financial services, Skyro, a digital-first fintech company, is looking to build on its established point-of-sale financing business and explore new opportunities for merchant partners.

With more flexible payment options, including SkyroCredit, which enables payments through QR Ph and offers cashback rewards, the company sees opportunities to extend its relationships with merchants beyond product financing.

For merchants and enterprise partners, Skyro's growing ecosystem could help them reach customers across a wider range of purchasing occasions. Beyond financing major purchases, it introduces additional ways for businesses to serve everyday spending needs, strengthen customer engagement, and encourage repeat transactions.

SkyroCredit, the company's reusable credit line, allows eligible customers to make purchases through QR Ph and earn cashback on qualified transactions. Customers may also enjoy special, limited-time cashback offers at selected merchants, giving them opportunities to earn higher rewards on eligible purchases.

With up to 45 days of 0% interest and credit that becomes available again as customers repay, SkyroCredit offers greater flexibility for everyday purchases. As Skyro continues to develop its merchant partnerships, these capabilities could provide businesses with more ways to engage customers and encourage repeat purchases.

“Our vision has always been about creating shared value across the entire financial journey,” said Dmitriy Vavulidi, Skyro head of product. “We've built strong relationships with merchants through Product Loans, and as we introduce more ways for customers to use Skyro in their everyday lives, we see opportunities to bring additional value to our partners. It's about going beyond individual purchases and creating more ways for businesses and customers to stay connected.”

By leveraging proprietary data science, AI-driven credit decisioning, and alternative scoring models, Skyro continues to make financing accessible to more eligible Filipinos.

With over 7 million registered users, more than 12,000 partner retail locations, and over 3 million loan transactions, Skyro is building on its established network as it explores new ways to support merchants through its growing financial ecosystem.

As Skyro continues to develop its everyday financial services, the company aims to strengthen collaboration with existing and prospective merchant partners, creating more ways for businesses to connect with customers, support their evolving needs, and drive long-term growth.

To explore partnership opportunities or learn more about Skyro’s merchant solutions, visit skyro.ph and follow Skyro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Skyro. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.