Chris Evans has experienced something worse than 'ghosting'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 11:09am
Chris Evans in London in 2016 for the European premiere of “Captain America: Civil War.”
AFP / Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Chris Evans has admitted to experiencing a lack of interest from a potential significant other, something he considered worse than "ghosting."

The informal defintion of "ghosting" according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary is "the act or practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone usually without explanation."

Chris is currently promoting his new film "Ghosted" which he top bills with his "Knives Out" and "The Gray Man" co-star Ana de Armas.

In the film, Chris' character Cole falls for Ana's Sadie but after losing contact he goes looking for her, only to find she is a secret agent and becomes swept up in an international mission.

In an interview with People magazine, who had crowned Chris last year as the Sexiest Man Alive, the actor shared his experience being pushed away from someone he was talking to.

RELATED: 'Mom will be so happy': Chris Evans is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2022

"I think I'd prefer being ghosted because you can make up any story you want. I've had the slow decline in text responses, and you just know the person is pushing you aside casually," Chris said.

Chris added that he coped by telling himself a story, or "whatever you have to do to get by."

Ana, who was present for the interview, said "it is what it is" though she doesn't think she's had any ghosting experiences.

Fortunately Chris is in a healthy relationship with fellow actress Alba Baptista for over a year now, as they were confirmed to be dating in November 2022.

Chris still has the films "Red One" and "Pain Hustlers" lined up for 2023, plus reprising his role of Lucas Lee in the animated series adaptation of "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World."

RELATED: Chris Evans, Alba Baptista go Instagram official with prank video compilation

