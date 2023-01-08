^

Entertainment

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista go Instagram official with prank video compilation

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 11:38am
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista go Instagram official with prank video compilation
Marvel actor Chris Evans and "Warrior Nun" star Alba Baptista are reportedly dating for over a year.
AFP / Getty Images / Jerod Harris / Axel Schmidt

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, Chris Evans seemingly confirmed rumors that he is dating "Warrior Nun" star Alba Baptista in a prank video compilation on his Instagram Stories yesterday. 

"A look back at 2022," Chris wrote on the top of the video compilation with heart emojis. 

The videos feature him and the Portuguese actress pranking each other on eight separate occasions. 

News of the two dating broke out in November last year. People had a source that said Chris and Alba have been dating for over a year. 

"It's serious. They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," the source told People. 

The two, however, have not confirmed their dating status save for the New Year Instagram Stories update from the "Captain America" actor. 

RELATED: 'Mom will be so happy': Chris Evans is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2022

CHRIS EVANS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Legaspis, Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto triple-date for Mavy and Cassy's birthday celebration

Legaspis, Kyline Alcantara, Darren Espanto triple-date for Mavy and Cassy's birthday celebration

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
What could be more adorable than a family going on a date together, as was the case for the Legaspis for the birthday of twins...
Entertainment
fbtw
Noli de Castro returns to 'TV Patrol' on January 9

Noli de Castro returns to 'TV Patrol' on January 9

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Veteran broadcaster and former vice-president of the Philippines Noli de Castro is set to make a return to the long-running...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ang bayan na ito ay may kanser': Dennis Trillo's powerful monologue in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' trends

'Ang bayan na ito ay may kanser': Dennis Trillo's powerful monologue in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' trends

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The hashtag #MCIDingginNiyoKami is still trending on Twitter as of this writing at 38,000 tweets. The cast, including Dennis...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon in British Vogue's 30 World's Most Famous Stars 2023 Hollywood Portfolio

Dolly de Leon in British Vogue's 30 World's Most Famous Stars 2023 Hollywood Portfolio

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Dolly de Leon is in one hell of a company among Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Michelle Yeoh...
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022; Catriona Gray serving as backstage commentator

Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022; Catriona Gray serving as backstage commentator

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins are confirmed to be the new hosts of Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
From Earth to the Universe: Who is Celeste Cortesi?

From Earth to the Universe: Who is Celeste Cortesi?

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Her first name might not end with the letter "A" like the previous four Miss Universe winners from the Philippines (Gloria...
Entertainment
fbtw
Avatar producer Jon Landau on the secret to making blockbuster films

Avatar producer Jon Landau on the secret to making blockbuster films

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 12 hours ago
Avatar producer Jon Landau revealed the real-life inspiration for the fantasy underwater world introduced in the sequel Avatar:...
Entertainment
fbtw
The unique charm of FiLay loveteam

The unique charm of FiLay loveteam

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
The tandem of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco in the historical portal, fantasy series, Maria Clara at Ibarra, is religiously...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elisse Joson on &lsquo;battle scars,&rsquo; motherhood & McCoy de Leon

Elisse Joson on ‘battle scars,’ motherhood & McCoy de Leon

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Fans were shocked and sad over the “breakup” of McLisse early this week. But prior to McCoy de Leon’s confirmation...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscar-winning directors Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Inarritu, Alfonso Cuaron share friendship key to their success

Oscar-winning directors Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Inarritu, Alfonso Cuaron share friendship key to their success

By Agence France-Presse | 19 hours ago
Dubbed the "Three Amigos," directors Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Inarritu and Alfonso Cuaron have amassed multiple Oscars...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with