Chris Evans, Alba Baptista go Instagram official with prank video compilation

Marvel actor Chris Evans and "Warrior Nun" star Alba Baptista are reportedly dating for over a year.

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, Chris Evans seemingly confirmed rumors that he is dating "Warrior Nun" star Alba Baptista in a prank video compilation on his Instagram Stories yesterday.

"A look back at 2022," Chris wrote on the top of the video compilation with heart emojis.

The videos feature him and the Portuguese actress pranking each other on eight separate occasions.

News of the two dating broke out in November last year. People had a source that said Chris and Alba have been dating for over a year.

"It's serious. They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," the source told People.

The two, however, have not confirmed their dating status save for the New Year Instagram Stories update from the "Captain America" actor.

