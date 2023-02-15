Chris Evans flexes girlfriend Alba Baptista on Valentine's Day

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Captain America" actor and reigning "Sexiest Man Alive" Chris Evans marked an adorable Valentine's Day celebration with girlfriend and fellow actress Alba Baptista.

Evans posted on his Instagram story a silent photo montage of him, Baptista, and his dog Dodger, including a hiking trip, celebrating Halloween, and a visit to see the Northern Lights.

The very last photo was of the two kissing inside a car; the montage itself was preceded by Evans taking a humorous video of Baptista, and succeeded by the actress being introduced by Evans to the video game "Mario Bros 3."

Just last month, Evans posted a similar montage of the two taking turns scaring each other which served as Evans' memories of 2022. It was the first time Evans publicly showed on social media his relationship with Baptista.

The two were confirmed to be dating in November 2022, according to People magazine, where at the time, they were together "for over a year and serious... in love and have never been happier" according to a source.

A separate source told Us Weekly last month that this was "the most committed anyone can remember [Evans] being in a very long time, if not ever" and that the actor wants to take time before settling down.

When Evans was announced as the Sexiest Man Alive, the actor did admit he wanted to start a family one day.

Evans is working on three different films this year having appeared in "The Gray Man" and voiced the titular character on "Lightyear" in 2022. Baptista most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" and the prematurely canceled series "Warrior Nun."

