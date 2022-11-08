^

'Mom will be so happy': Chris Evans is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2022

'Mom will be so happy': Chris Evans is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2022
MANILA, Philippines — "Captain America" actor Chris Evans has been named by People magazine as the "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2022.

Evans' designation was revealed during the November 7 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" where the titular host quipped about the announcement before playing a pre-taped video of Evans with 2016 winner and fellow actor Dwayne Johnson.

Upon Colbert's announcement, People itself released online their story confirming Evans as their 2022 "Sexiest Man Alive."

"My mom will be so happy," the 41-year-old actor said about his new title. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

A physical copy of the magazine issue with Evans on the cover will be released later in the week, where he talks about prioritizing a healthy work-life balance, spending more time at home and with his family, and his future in acting and relationships.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Since last appearing as Captain America in 2019's  "Avengers: Endgame," Evans has appeared in two more films that year — "Knives Out" and "The Red Sea Diving Resort," starred in the 2020 miniseries "Defending Jacob," then had cameo roles in 2021's "Free Guy" and "Don't Look Up."

In 2022, Evans provided his voice for the titular character of Pixar's "Lightyear" and starred opposite Ryan Gosling in Netflix's "The Gray Man."

Before Evans, the "Sexiest Man Alive" were his fellow Marvel co-stars Michael B. Jordan (2020) and Paul Rudd (2022); Bradley Cooper and Chris Hemsworth previously held the title in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

Other actors who People magazine named as the "Sexiest Man Alive" since 1985's Mel Gibson are Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John Legend, Idris Elba, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, Prince Harry, and David Beckham.

