Holy Week recollections: Unplug, spend a quiet time with God

April 6, 2023 | 11:37am
The 302 foot-high cross of Mount Samat is silhouetted in the fiery sunset as seen from the Manila Bay on Thursday, March 30, 2023 a week before the Christian Holy Week.
MANILA, Philippines — The faithful are called upon to reflect and have a meaningful conversation with themselves and God in time for the Holy Week. 

Spend a few hours or two like a mini-retreat by joining livestreamed recollections or visiting the following pages at your convenience for that special guided prayer session. 

Parish of St. James The Great Alabang

Recollections are after the 5 p.m. Masses

  • April 3, Holy Monday, Msgr. Gerry Santos
  • April 4, Holy Tuesday, Fr. Willy Samson, SJ
  • April 5, Holy Wednesday, Fr. Ulrich Gacayan, RCJ

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/stjamesthegreatalabang

Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus (Rockwell Chapel)

Recollections are from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

  • April 3, Holy Monday, Fr. Carlo Magno Marcelo
  • April 4, Holy Tuesday, Fr. Dennis Paez, SDB
  • April 5, Holy Wednesday, Fr. Tito Caluag

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/officialrockwellchapel

Lenten Recollection with Fr. Kali and Fr. Regie (Mary, Mother of Hope Chapel, Landmark)

April 4, Holy Tuesday

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/MMHCLandmarkChapelMakati

Center for Ignatian Spirituality-Philippines

Recollections will be posted at 9 a.m.

  • April 6, Maundy Thursday, Fr. Ro Atilano, SJ
  • April 7, Good Friday, Fr. Willy Samson, SJ
  • April 8, Holy Saturday, Fr. Ben Nebres, SJ

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/cisphil or https://www.youtube.com/@cisphil

Pins of Light (with Fr. Johnny Go, SJ)

April 6, Holy Thursday 9 -11a.m.

Register here for the Zoom Link: https://forms.gle/DTjMcE8VQ5N2FMYWA

Watch here: https://www.fb.com/pinsoflight/

The Word Exposed with Cardinal Tagle

April 6, Holy Thursday, 8 p.m.

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/radyokatipunan or https://www.youtube.com/@JesComTV

Christ the King Parish (Greenmeadows)

Recollections at 10 a.m. 

  • April 7, Good Friday, Fr. Arlo Yap, SVD
  • April 8, Holy Saturday, Fr. Angelo Asprer, SSP

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/CTKPGreenmeadows

RELATED: Story of faith: Marinduque's Moriones Festival takes place this Holy Week
 

HOLY WEEK

LENTEN BREAK

LENTEN RECOLLECTION
