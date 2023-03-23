Sheila Romero brings authentic Thai cuisine south of Manila

It was a move entrepreneur Sheila Romero didn’t see coming.

“To be honest, I had no plans of doing business in Alabang,” she shares over a margarita. “I grew up here, and the traffic was horrible.”

The Roku Group CEO particularly dreaded the daily commute from her home to De La Salle University, where she graduated with a degree in Economics and Finance.

“My husband (Rep. Mikee Romero) and I were car-pool buddies. And It would take us four hours just to get to La Salle,” Sheila adds. “I guess that’s how our relationship blossomed. Sa car na kami nagligawan.”

And so, Sheila wasn’t too excited when she was offered a space in Molito Lifestyle Center in Alabang.

“Bea Vasquez, the owner of Molito Lifestyle Center, went all the way to Nara Thai in Megamall. She has always wanted to have a good Thai restaurant in the south,” she recalls.

But everything changed when Sheila saw the location. Molito Lifestyle Center is brimming with new gastronomic opportunities. It’s a unique venue offering that perfect balance of quiet and busy, accessible but private.

“Nara Thai will definitely thrive here,” Sheila enthuses.

Tom yum goong (shrimps in spicy lemongrass and lime soup) from Nara Thai

Nara Thai comes to Alabang

Nara Thai’s Molito branch was designed by architect Jay Calma and Trisha Calma of Jose Calma Development Corporation.

Muted grays put the mind at ease with pops of purple. The light is warm and soft. The music is curated (check out the Nara playlist on Spotify). The chairs and walls have woven elements, taking further inspiration from Bangkok.

A former art gallery, the tall and linear space was transformed into the perfect venue for unwrapping pandan chicken and cracking Phu Nim Tord Kra Tiem (soft-shell crab) — with garlic sauce — in peace.

One elegant purple plate after another comes out of the kitchen, and each fragrant dish transports you back to the Land of Smiles, a melting pot of exotic aromas, interesting sights and visual delights.

Along with the recent opening, Nara Thai released a special cocktail menu using ingredients inspired by Thai cuisine such as Rum Thai Tea, Lemongrass Gin & Tonic, Margarita with Tajin, and Tropical Mojito.

“There aren’t so many bars in the area so we’re trying to develop our bar menu,” says Sheila. “These new drinks are inspired by Thailand and our travels. The Margarita, for one, reminds me of the one I had in the US. Instead of salt, we put tajin, which tastes like champoy.

“We have a DJ who plays here on Saturdays,” she adds.

At Nara Thai, you can have your fill of popular Thai dishes and the not-so-common ones, which makes the dining experience fun and exciting.

For starters, tease your palate with Prawn Ceviche, fresh, deveined prawns sprinkled with thinly sliced fresh garlic, chili and mint leaves, or the all-time favorite Prawns Pancake.

“At Nara Thai in Megamall, popular Thai fare such as Pad Thai, Tom Yam Goong, and Chicken Pandan top the menu,” notes Roku Group COO Charissa Amisola. “Here in Molito, our bestseller is Phu Nim Tord Kra Tiem (fried soft shell crab with garlic).”

Nara Thai’s Pad Thai Kai Krob is basically what pad Thai should be — perfectly cooked noodles that are sweet, sour, and a bit salty. It embodies what Southeast Asian cuisine is all about: balance.

At Nara Thai, vegetarian diners are spoilt for choice. Indulge in Som Tum Kai Khem, papaya salad with salted egg; Tao Hoo Tord Purk Tord, fried tofu and taro with plum dip; Khao Phad Sapparod, pineapple fried rice; and Larb Tao Hoo, Northeastern spicy tofu salad.

There are also items on the menu that can be modified to your dietary requirements. There’s Tom Kagay, a coconut-based soup similar to Tom Yam Goong minus the seafood. Instead of shrimp, it has cubed tofu.

“If you like Pad Thai minus the meat, just inform the wait staff and the chef will prepare it for you,” says Sheila.

Pescatarians are also in for a treat. Must-try items include the Phu Nim Tord Kra Tiem (fried soft-shell crab with garlic), and Pla Gao Chao Sua (crispy fried grouper with garlic, peppercorn, and herbs).

The dess ert selection is a different story. Aside from the staple sticky rice with mango and Thai tea panna cotta, Nara Thai had me at Bua Loy, a coconut milk rice dumpling. It’s similar to ginataang bilo-bilo but with salted egg. It’s like eating a snowflake mooncake with syrup.

Designed by architect Jay Calma and Trisha Calma of Jose Calma Dev’t. Corp., Nara Thai’s Molito branch is a marriage of royal Thai heritage and modernity.

The Thai that binds

Nara Thai is a franchise from Bangkok and has been in the Philippines since 2018, having its flagship restaurant at SM Megamall.

“And for a franchise to work, the franchisee should maintain the quality of the food and service,” Sheila explains. “It always has to be comparable to the original.”

And since this is also the Roku Group’s first franchise, its CEO made sure that each dish is a replica of what you’ll have at all of Nara Thai’s branches, whether in Hong Kong, Myanmar, Mumbai, Sri Lanka, Taiwan or Manila.

“And I am proud to say that in the recent visit of the founder of Nara, Yuki Srikarnchana, she announced that the Philippine franchise passed with flying colors as the territory that follows the original authentic Nara taste,” enthuses Sheila.

“The Molito branch looks forward to also receiving the Thai Select Award, which Nara Megamall first received in 2018,” she adds. “The award from the Ministry of Commerce in Thailand recognizes restaurants overseas that meet the strict criteria of quality and authenticity in serving Thai cuisine.”

Sheila also shared that the brand Nara Thai has been included in the Michelin Guide Bangkok 2019.

“From here, we move forward with a bigger appreciation for every opportunity to serve every customer, every accolade we receive and for all the jobs we are able to provide,” adds Sheila. “Watch out for the opening of our third branch in BGC this year.”

Nara Thai has branches in SM Megamall and Molito Lifestyle Center.

For inquiries, follow @narathaiph on Facebook and IG.