That regal Korean elegance

MANILA, Philippines — In the overlapping mythologies of the Far East, the delicate and multi-petaled peony has long been hailed as the King of Flowers.

There is a good impetus for this: the gorgeous blooms are large yet exude a delicate elegance, their gentle fragrance is a harbinger of warmer weather for those chilled by the winter winds, and they come in numerous hues that delight the eye.

Indeed, the peony figured greatly in the aesthetic of Korea’s Goryeo and Joseon Dynasties. During the former, it was a popular motif hand-painted onto ceramic artifacts of all kinds, particularly ceremonial vessels and dinnerware for the royal household.

In the time of the latter, it became the motif of choice for screens used in temples and palaces: a symbol of regal splendor and wealth.

Korean delicacy: The peony patterned Pivoine Bowls bring a refined oriental nuance to your table.

As a way of bringing the world’s best to local homes, design firm Portoro has partnered with Korean ceramics artist Park Sun-Young for a series of delicately beautiful porcelain pieces. Even today, the image of the peony is used by artists throughout the region in practically everything, from dining ceramics to apparel and accessories.

Despite the passage of time, it is a blossom that continues to be seen as a symbol of wealth and beauty — something explored by South Korean ceramics expert Park Sun-Young in her work, prime pieces of which have made their way into the

Philippines by way of Portoro Interior’s new Pivoine Collection.

Floral motif: Pivoine appetizer plate by Portoro Interior

The art of eastern excellence

Its name is essentially the French word for “peony,” and the Pivoine Collection truly captures the beauty and form of the fabled flower in each of the items that comprises it.

The floral motif featured on these fine porcelain items bear the delicate touch and excellent artistry of Park Sun-Young, a ceramicist whose work has been recognized across the globe thanks to her fine craftsmanship, attention to detail, and great respect for the techniques and standards laid down by generations of Korean artisans.

Park makes her home in the South Korean town of Icheon, and this is significant as the area is famed for generations of porcelain artisans and exceptional products.

Three items make up the Pivoine collection, carefully crafted by hand, from initial forming to Park's personal application of the design, as well as the dappled accents rendered in 10-karat gold.

A pedestal-style Presentation Dish in hand-painted Korean porcelain with individually applied 10-karat gold accents comes in two sizes. The smaller variant is the perfect container for small appetizers or desserts; the larger type can be used to serve hot or cold dishes or to display fresh fruit.

The Pivoine Appetizer Plate is an excellent choice for offering small bites at the beginning of dinner or during apéritif hour. Sold as set of two, it can also be used as a catch-all for personal items.

The delicate, peony patterned Pivoine Bowls bring a refined oriental nuance to your table. Sold as set of two, they are perfect for either rice or soup, and are also excellent for presenting small side dishes, salads, and cold desserts.

Each elegant piece offers a modern take on a traditional pattern steeped in Korea’s rich cultural heritage.

The Pivoine Collection is exclusively available via the official Portoro Interior

website: www.portoro-interior.com .