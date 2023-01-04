Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff take daughter Dahlia on Australian mountain trip

Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff with their daughter Dahlia in Australia.

MANILA, Philippines — Anne Curtis ended 2022 and welcomed 2023 on a high — quite literally — by going on a mountain trip with her husband Erwan Heussaff and their two-year-old daughter Dahlia.

Erwan posted photos of his family trekking around Cradle Mountain National Park in Tasmania, the small island south of the Australian mainland.

The celebrity chef simply captioned his post with "roadtrip through the mountains," with some of the photos cropped and edited on top of each other.

These include Erwan carrying Dahlia on his back, Dahlia snacking with Anne, and the two girls looking over from a small wooden tub

Anne had previously posted photos of the family hiking at the park, and referred to Dahlia as a "lil’ wombat sleeping" as she was snoozing in one picture.

For Dahlia, who turns three years old in March, the experience was her first-ever mountain trip with her parents who celebrated the New Year in Australia.

Erwan and Anne tied the knot in 2017 with their wedding held in New Zealand, and had Dahlia three years later.

