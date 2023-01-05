^

Lifestyle

African fun tour mates reunite

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
January 5, 2023 | 12:00am
African fun tour mates reunite
Louie and Mellie Ablaza
Photos by Lorna Llanes

Guatemala Consul Mellie Ablaza and Zambia Consul Louie Ablaza hosted a small group of 10 people at their home catered by Chef Jessie. Yes! Chef Jessie Sincioco caters intimate dinners of fond memories for the Ablazas.

The intimate dinner at the Ablaza residence in Makati was for the group that went on the African fun tour in July 2009. They visited places in South Africa like Cape Town and Victoria Falls, including Mauritius and Zambia.

It was a fun tour almost 14 years ago, but still so memorable and exciting. They are all looking forward to the next fun tour.

Table setup by Jun Jun Ablaza

