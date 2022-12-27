Keep your pet safe from flaeas, ticks and parasites

Ticks be gone: Virbac Philippines team members Dr. Rajesh Rajaram, general manager; Dr. Vincent Christian Miclat, territory business manager South Luzon; Dr. Marian Jaro, national sales manager-CAP; Dr. Sheila Chavez, technical and marketing assistant manager; Dr. Bien Pantoja, technical and marketing manager-FPA and CAP

One of the main concerns of a pet owner is finding a solution to the prevention of fleas, ticks and other parasites that is safe. They are always on the lookout for the latest developments in tick and flea prevention as these parasites are the biggest causes of sickness in pets (and people, too).

I recently discovered that Virbac, an animal health pharmaceutical company, brought to the Philippines Effitix, a topical solution for dogs used for the treatment and prevention of flea and tick infestations. What’s more, this product has an added repellent activity against mosquitoes, which transmit heartworms.

With active ingredients Fipronil and Permethrin, Effitix is an effective spot-on solution that keeps your dog safe from external parasites for up to four weeks.

PHILIPPINE STAR: Are spot-on or external medications as effective as chewables for pets?

Boris the Schnauzer and Vodka the Bichon are happy pups — and parasite-free, too.

Effitix Spot-on is more effective because it prevents the parasite from biting the dog, unlike chewables, which kill the parasite after it has bitten the dog. Effitix spot-on repels the parasite; thus no embedding in the hair and skin. Furthermore, it also repels mosquitoes, which can transmit heartworms, unlike chewables, which have no repelling action against mosquitoes.

What is the guarantee that an external medication is as effective as chewable in terms of flea and tick prevention?

Sleep protected: Effitix is available for small, medium and big dogs

There are independent international journals — “Parasite and Vectors” and National Library of Medicine, among others — that published the effectiveness of Effitix against ticks and fleas, as well as mosquitoes that cause heartworm. Aside from that, rigorous experiments done by Virbac, documented with video, in the last couple of years.

Does the external medication last as long as it should? Is there a guarantee?

Yes, as promised by the product, Effitix spot-on provides four weeks of protection. Provided the animal is healthy, it is properly administered and the right dosage of the product was used.

Is there a possibility that a pet may be allergic to Effitix?

There is a slight possibility because animals, like humans, have allergies to different kinds of drugs. We recommend consulting with your veterinarian first, but Fipronil and Permethrin are proven safe and effective for dogs based on clinical studies over the years.

What are the advantages of using external medications in the prevention of fleas and ticks?

The parasite will be repelled; thus no biting in the skin. Once an infected tick bites a dog, the parasite can infect the dog with the disease. Effitix Spot-on, on the other hand, is a spot-on solution that only stays in the skin of the dog, unlike parasiticides that go internally into the pet’s system. Effitix Spot-on comes with four pipettes per box and the SRP is as low as P345 per application/treatment, making it more economical than others.

Did you know that fleas and ticks can be killed within 24 hours following treatment? One treatment prevents further infestations for four weeks, as it remains effective after bathing, shampooing, water immersion or sunlight exposure.

The product can be used as part of a treatment strategy for the control of Flea Allergy Dermatitis (FAD), reducing the risk of transmission of tick-borne diseases (canine ehrlichiosis, babesiosis) from infected ticks, and repellent (anti-feeding) activity against mosquitoes (Culex pipiens, Aedes aegypti).

For easy and convenient application, Effitix features a unique “drop-stop” pipette technology that lets you apply the product in just the right place on your pets — with no mess and no fuss.

The topical solution is available for puppies and dogs eight weeks old or older in three dose sizes for dogs from four to 40 kg.

With Effitix, you can sleep soundly at night knowing that your pet dogs are safe and protected from the dangers of external parasites.

* * *

Virbac Effitix is available at authorized online pet stores, and February 2023 at leading physical pet shops and vet clinics. For information, visit their website at https://ph.virbac.com/home.html, Facebook Page @VirbacPH, and Instagram profile @virbac_philippines.