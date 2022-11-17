^

Lifestyle

Marcel Proust in search of no time

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2022 | 12:00am

In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of French-Philippine diplomatic relations, the Embassy of France to the Philippines, in partnership with Alliance Française de Manille, KOMIKET and PICOF, recently held the opening night of  “In Search of Lost Time,” a Marcel Proust exhibit, illustrated by award-winning French contemporary illustrator Stéphane Heuet, the “Proust Illuminator” at the Alliance Française de Manille.

FRENCH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A golden Celebration

A golden Celebration

By Maurice Arcache | 1 day ago
The golden anniversary of La Confrerie de la Chaine des Rotisseurs, the renowned gastronomic organization in 73 countries...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Why I love Roger Vivier

Why I love Roger Vivier

By Millet M. Mananquil | 1 day ago
I must confess, I have a shoe fetish. Not in the kinky way you might be thinking of. For me, shoes convey artistry, reveal...
Lifestyle
fbtw

A seventh heaven in Boracay

By Scott Garceau | 1 hour ago
You’d think that opening a seventh Henann Resort on the tiny island of Boracay would already reach saturation levels.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Time to get your Disney+ on

Time to get your Disney+ on

By Scott Garceau | October 23, 2022 - 12:00am
A collab with BTS management will bring their concert films to Disney+ screens.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bacolod celebrates Indigenous Peoples at Dayaw Visayas Festival 2022

Bacolod celebrates Indigenous Peoples at Dayaw Visayas Festival 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
Seventy-five (75) indigenous peoples (IPs) from as far away as Palawan and Romblon and all over Visayas took their time to...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Ifugao weaves as NFTs? Digital fashion is the future, says designer

Ifugao weaves as NFTs? Digital fashion is the future, says designer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
It comes as not a surprise to hear of Filipino social enterprise Kandama planning to launch the NFTs of its Ifugao weaves,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Filipino baby girl is 'symbolic' 8 billionth person in the world

Filipino baby girl is 'symbolic' 8 billionth person in the world

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
A baby girl born at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila in the early hours of November 15 has been designated...
Lifestyle
fbtw
WATCH: Heart Evangelista still in shock with Victoria Beckham encounter

WATCH: Heart Evangelista still in shock with Victoria Beckham encounter

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Over a month after posted by “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham on her Instagram page, Heart Evangelista is still on...
Lifestyle
fbtw
WATCH: Festival of Lights returns to Ayala Triangle Gardens

WATCH: Festival of Lights returns to Ayala Triangle Gardens

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The Festival of Lights has returned in-person to the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City, adding to the numerous colorful...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with