Marcel Proust in search of no time
November 17, 2022 | 12:00am
In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of French-Philippine diplomatic relations, the Embassy of France to the Philippines, in partnership with Alliance Française de Manille, KOMIKET and PICOF, recently held the opening night of “In Search of Lost Time,” a Marcel Proust exhibit, illustrated by award-winning French contemporary illustrator Stéphane Heuet, the “Proust Illuminator” at the Alliance Française de Manille.
