Rainy conditions across the Philippines, says PAGASA

Graph released by state weather bureau PAGASA for its Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 forecast.

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are set to bring varying levels of rainfall across the Philippines, according to the latest advisory from the state weather bureau PAGASA issued on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

The shear line is affecting Southern Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas. Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, and Quezon can expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms.

Residents in these areas are warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The northeast monsoon or amihan is influencing the rest of Luzon. Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Rizal will experience cloudy skies with rains.

PAGASA cautions residents about potential flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies are affecting Caraga and Davao Region, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA has also issued warnings for mariners and coastal communities: