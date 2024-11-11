^

Weather

Typhoon Nika further intensifies as it nears Aurora landfall

Philstar.com
November 11, 2024 | 7:29am
Typhoon Nika further intensifies as it nears Aurora landfall
Areas under storm signals as tropical cyclone "Nika" traverses the Philippine area of responsibility as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines (Updated at 9 a.m.) — Typhoon Nika (international name: Toraji) has further grown in wind speed and is expected to make landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Monday, November 11.

As 7 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA located the center of Typhoon Nika over the coastal waters of Dilasag, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 180 kph.

It is presently moving at a pace of 15 kph at a west northwestward direction.

PAGASA has raised various storm signals across Luzon due to the typhoon's expected impact:

Signal No. 4 (Typhoon-force winds)

  • The northernmost portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)
  • The central and southern portions of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Cordon, Roxas, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Gamu, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Alicia, Luna, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, San Agustin)
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • The northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hungduan, Hingyon, Lagawe)
  • The central and southern portion of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Luba, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Lagangilang, Tubo, Danglas, Villaviciosa, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Pilar, Malibcong, Pe, San Isidro, Daguioman, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub)
  • The northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, San Juan, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Santiago, San Esteban, Burgos, Santa Maria, Magsingal, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Nagbukel, San Ildefonso, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Narvacan, Quirino, Cervantes, Sigay, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, City of Candon, Galimuyod, Gregorio del Pilar, Santa Cruz)

Signal No. 3 (Storm-force winds)

  • The central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan)
  • The northern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Cabarroguis, Aglipay, Saguday, Maddela)
  • The northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde, Kasibu, Ambaguio, Bayombong)
  • The rest of Isabela
  • The southwestern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Tuguegarao City, Rizal, Piat)
  • The rest of Abra
  • The rest of Ifugao
  • The northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Mankayan, Bakun)
  • The southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Laoag City, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Piddig, Marcos, Nueva Era, Dingras, Bacarra, Solsona, Paoay, Currimao, Pinili, Badoc, City of Batac, Banna)
  • The rest of Ilocos Sur

Signal No. 2 (Gale-force winds)

  • The northwestern and eastern portions of Cagayan (Iguig, Peñablanca, Baggao, Alcala, Amulung, Santo Niño, Gattaran, Lasam, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Lal-Lo, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga)
  • The rest of Nueva Vizcaya
  • The rest of Quirino
  • Tthe rest of Apayao
  • The rest of Benguet
  • The rest of Ilocos Norte
  • La Union
  • The northeastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Sison, San Manuel, Umingan, Tayug)
  • The central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)
  • Tthe northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Lupao, San Jose City)

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds)

  • Babuyan Islands
  • The rest of mainland Cagayan
  • The rest of Pangasinan
  • The rest of Aurora
  • The rest of Nueva Ecija
  • Bulacan
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • The northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso)
  • Metro Manila
  • Rizal
  • The eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Lumban, Luisiana, Santa Cruz, Magdalena, Pagsanjan, Pila)
  • The northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Infanta, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, Perez, Real, General Nakar, Calauag) including Pollilo Islands
  • The northwestern portion of Camarines Norte (Capalonga, Santa Elena, Vinzons, Labo, Paracale, San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, Jose Panganiban)

Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions and follow evacuation instructions from local officials.

Forecast track

PAGASA forecasts Nika to generally move west northwestward until Thursday, November 14. It may then turn generally southwestward on Friday, November 15 and onward.

It is expected to make landfall over Isabela or northern Aurora on Monday morning, Novermber 11. It will then traverse the landmass of mainland Luzon and emerge over the sea west of Ilocos Sur on Monday evening.

Forecast track of tropical cyclone "Nika" as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
PAGASA

 

The cyclone will continue to move west northwestward over West Philippine Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday, November 12 in the morning or afternoon, PAGASA said.

Its most current intensification, however, would be temporary as it will likely weaken into a severe tropical storm once it hits land. "A generally weakening trend may then be expected for this tropical cyclone until it becomes a remnant low over the sea near southern China," the bureau added.

vuukle comment

TROPICAL CYCLONE

TYPHOON

WEATHER REPORT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 2 raised as 'Nika' develops into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 2 raised as 'Nika' develops into severe tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has hoisted Signal No. 2 over two areas in Luzon as Nika (international name: Toraji) has intensified...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila, Signal No. 2 in 8 areas amid 'Nika'

Signal No. 1 in Metro Manila, Signal No. 2 in 8 areas amid 'Nika'

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 22 hours ago
The state weather bureau has raised tropical cyclone wind signals, placing parts of Metro Manila under Signal No. 1 and eight...
Weather
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Nika' intensifies into tropical storm

More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Nika' intensifies into tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The state weather bureau has placed more areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 as Nika (international name: Toraji) intensified...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up over Catanduanes due to 'Nika'

Signal No. 1 up over Catanduanes due to 'Nika'

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
State weather bureau PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 over Catanduanes after a low pressure area that entered the Philippine area...
Weather
fbtw
LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Nika

LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Nika

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
The low pressure area that entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday has intensified into a tropical ...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LPA enters PAR, likely to develop into cyclone within 12 hours

LPA enters PAR, likely to develop into cyclone within 12 hours

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
A low pressure area that entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Saturday could intensify into a tropical cyclone...
Weather
fbtw
'Marce' exits PAR as PAGASA monitors new LPA

'Marce' exits PAR as PAGASA monitors new LPA

2 days ago
The state weather bureau noted that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression within the...
Weather
fbtw
Wind Signals 3 and 4 lifted as 'Marce' weakens, leaves Ilocos

Wind Signals 3 and 4 lifted as 'Marce' weakens, leaves Ilocos

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has lifted Wind Signal No. 3 and 4 as Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) weakens and...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Marce'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Marce'

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Marce" (international name: Yinxing), the thirteenth tropical cyclone to enter...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with