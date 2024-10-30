Signal No. 4 hoisted as Super Typhoon Leon nears Batanes

Satellite image shows Super Typhoon Leon as of 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 4 over Batanes as Super Typhoon Leon approaches the province on Wednesday, October 30.

As of 2 p.m., Leon’s eye was located 310 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

Leon currently sustains peak winds of 185 kph near its center, with gusts reaching up to 230 kph.

As it nears Batanes, PAGASA said it remains possible for the super typhoon to make landfall in the province.

Wind signals

PAGASA placed the following areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 4, typhoon-force winds (18 kph to 184 kph)

Batanes

Signal No. 3, storm-face winds (89 kph to 117 kph)

eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island, Calayan Island)

northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Signal No. 2, gale-force winds (62 kph to 88 kph)

The rest of Babuyan Islands

rest of mainland Cagayan

northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Mallig, Maconacon, Burgos, City of Cauayan, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Roxas, Aurora, San Manuel)

Apayao

Kalinga

northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman)

eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

Ilocos Norte

Signal No. 1, strong winds (39 kph to 61 kph)

rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

rest of Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

rest of Abra

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz)

northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel)

northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan)

northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Baras, Caramoran)

The state weather bureau said that although no wind signal was raised for the following areas, they still experienced “gusty conditions” on Wednesday:

Bataan

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol Region

Most of Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Storm surge. Coastal flooding is also likely within the next 48 hours as storm surges could exceed 3.0 meters above normal tide levels, putting coastal areas in Batanes and Babuyan Islands at risk, PAGASA said.

Forecast track

PAGASA Forecast track of Super Typhoon Leon as of 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2024.

Super Typhoon Leon is expected to cross the Philippine Sea before it makes landfall in Taiwan by Thursday, October 31.

PAGASA anticipates Leon to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Thursday evening or early morning of Friday, November 1.