^

Weather

Signal No. 4 hoisted as Super Typhoon Leon nears Batanes

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 3:07pm
Signal No. 4 hoisted as Super Typhoon Leon nears Batanes
Satellite image shows Super Typhoon Leon as of 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 4 over Batanes as Super Typhoon Leon approaches the province on Wednesday, October 30.

As of 2 p.m., Leon’s eye was located 310 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour (kph). 

Leon currently sustains peak winds of 185 kph near its center, with gusts reaching up to 230 kph. 

As it nears Batanes, PAGASA said it remains possible for the super typhoon to make landfall in the province.

Wind signals

PAGASA placed the following areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 4, typhoon-force winds (18 kph to 184 kph)

  • Batanes

Signal No. 3, storm-face winds (89 kph to 117 kph)

  • eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island, Calayan Island)
  • northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Signal No. 2, gale-force winds (62 kph to 88 kph)

  • The rest of Babuyan Islands 
  • rest of mainland Cagayan 
  • northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Mallig, Maconacon, Burgos, City of Cauayan, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Roxas, Aurora, San Manuel)
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman)
  • eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)
  • Ilocos Norte

Signal No. 1, strong winds (39 kph to 61 kph)

  • rest of Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • rest of Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet
  • rest of Abra
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Aurora
  • northeastern portion of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Paniqui, Moncada, Anao, San Manuel, Pura, Ramos, Victoria, Gerona, Santa Ignacia, City of Tarlac, La Paz)
  • northern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Miguel)
  • northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands
  • Camarines Norte
  • northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan)
  • northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Baras, Caramoran)

The state weather bureau said that although no wind signal was raised for the following areas, they still experienced “gusty conditions” on Wednesday:

  • Bataan
  • Metro Manila
  • Calabarzon
  • Mimaropa
  • Bicol Region
  • Most of Visayas
  • Dinagat Islands

Storm surge. Coastal flooding is also likely within the next 48 hours as storm surges could exceed 3.0 meters above normal tide levels, putting coastal areas in Batanes and Babuyan Islands at risk, PAGASA said. 

Forecast track

Forecast track of Super Typhoon Leon as of 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2024.
PAGASA

Super Typhoon Leon is expected to cross the Philippine Sea before it makes landfall in Taiwan by Thursday, October 31. 

PAGASA anticipates Leon to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Thursday evening or early morning of Friday, November 1. 

vuukle comment

LEON

PAGASA

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Leon' is on track to become typhoon

More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Leon' is on track to become typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) has slightly intensified while moving over the Philippine Sea and...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'
play

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kristine", the eleventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
'Leon' advances west over Philippine Sea, Signal No. 1 possible by Sunday night

'Leon' advances west over Philippine Sea, Signal No. 1 possible by Sunday night

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) is moving steadily west over the Philippine Sea and is expected to bring...
Weather
fbtw
'Leon' maintains strength as it moves over Philippine Sea

'Leon' maintains strength as it moves over Philippine Sea

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) maintained its strength as it moved westward over the Philippine Sea,...
Weather
fbtw
Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR
play

Cyclone 'Kristine,' poised to become a typhoon, enters PAR

9 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has reported that tropical cyclone locally named "Kristine," entered the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New storm bears down on Philippines after deadly 'Kristine'

New storm bears down on Philippines after deadly 'Kristine'

2 days ago
The Philippines raised a fresh weather alert on Monday, days more than 100 people were killed by the worst storm of the ...
Weather
fbtw
After 'Kristine': Storm 'Leon' advances toward Luzon

After 'Kristine': Storm 'Leon' advances toward Luzon

2 days ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-rey) has maintained its strength as it decelerates over the Philippine Sea on...
Weather
fbtw
'Leon' gains strength over Philippine Sea, likely to become typhoon

'Leon' gains strength over Philippine Sea, likely to become typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) has slightly intensified as it continues to move westward across the Philippine...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical Storm Kong-Rey to enter PAR soon, may develop into typhoon by Monday

Tropical Storm Kong-Rey to enter PAR soon, may develop into typhoon by Monday

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Kong-Rey is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with