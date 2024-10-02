^

Weather

'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 8:20am
'Julian' weakens into typhoon as it continues moving toward Taiwan
Satellite image shows Typhoon Julian taken as of 4:50 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) has weakened into a typhoon as it continues its path toward Taiwan, state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Wednesday, October 2.

As of 4 a.m., Julian was spotted 280 kilometers west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, now outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Moving slowly northwest toward Taiwan, Julian was carrying peak winds of 165 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center, with gusts reaching up to 205 kph.

Wind signal

Parts of northern Luzon have been downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as the tropical cyclone weakened into a typhoon. These areas include:

  • Batanes
  • Babuyan Islands
  • northern
  • western portions of Ilocos Norte (Pasuquin, Sarrat, Paoay, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Currimao, Adams, Pinili, San Nicolas, Dumalneg, Laoag City, Badoc, City of Batac)
  • northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria)

Winds between 39 and 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours. Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are anticipated.

Sea conditions

The northern seaboards of northern Luzon remain under a gale warning, with rough to very rough seas forecasted, according to PAGASA. 

Wave heights could reach up to 5.0 meters in the seaboard of Batanes, and up to 4.5 meters in Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA advised that sea travel remains risky for all types of vessels.

Track outlook

Typhoon Julian is expected to continue its slow movement towards Taiwan, where it is projected to make landfall either Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. 

The typhoon is expected to weaken further due to the cooler waters and rugged terrain of Taiwan. 

PAGASA said that Julian may degrade into a remnant low by the weekend.

vuukle comment

JULIAN

PAGASA

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

17 hours ago
While Super Typhoon Julian is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, it is likely to reenter the zone tomorrow,...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

17 hours ago
While Super Typhoon Julian is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, it is likely to reenter the zone tomorrow,...
Weather
fbtw
Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

Super Typhoon Julian further intensifies, may reenter PAR

17 hours ago
While Super Typhoon Julian is already outside the Philippine area of responsibility, it is likely to reenter the zone tomorrow,...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 days ago
Tropical Depression "Julian" is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm by Friday, September 27, or the day after, within...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 2 raised over 2 areas as &lsquo;Julian&rsquo; intensifies into severe tropical storm

Signal No. 2 raised over 2 areas as ‘Julian’ intensifies into severe tropical storm

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Signal No. 2 was hoisted in some areas as tropical cyclone Julian (international name: Krathon) intensified...
Weather
fbtw
'Julian' strengthens as it moves closer to northern Luzon

'Julian' strengthens as it moves closer to northern Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Tropical Storm Julian (international name: Krathon) has slightly strengthened while moving over the Philippine Sea.
Weather
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Julian' develops into tropical storm

More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Julian' develops into tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
More areas have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as Julian (international name: Krathon) has...
Weather
fbtw
Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

Tropical Depression Julian set to intensify on Friday

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 days ago
Tropical Depression "Julian" is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm by Friday, September 27, or the day after, within...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with