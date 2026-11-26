Taiwanese firms waiting to see US commitment before betting on Pax Silica

MANILA, Philippines — Taiwanese businesses are taking a "wait-and-see" stance on the proposed Pax Silica hub in New Clark City until Washington signs agreements for the project, a Taiwanese business leader said, amid signs the US is in no hurry to finalize the deal.

Best Chang, president of the Subic Bay Taiwan Chamber of Commerce, said most of the Taiwanese businesses he has spoken with have shown some interest in the hub but first want to see whether the US will finalize the agreements and deliver on its commitments before they invest.

That follow-through from the US, Chang told Philstar.com in an emailed interview on Wednesday, November 25, will strongly influence investor confidence and the timing of investment decisions.

"For Pax Silica to move from plans to actual investment in the Philippines, the United States needs to follow through with signed agreements for the proposed hub, concrete commitments, and implementation," Chang said. "Without that, even the most detailed supporting plans risk remaining plans on paper."

US President Donald Trump's visit to Manila last week came and went without the signing of the agreement that would finalize the Pax Silica industrial hub in New Clark City.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority, which is developing the 1,620-hectare site, had previously targeted a November signing.

Not a done deal

The US-led Pax Silica initiative aims to secure supply chains for computer chips, artificial intelligence and critical minerals to reduce dependency on China. The Philippines joined in April and offered 1,620 hectares in New Clark City, in Capas, Tarlac, for an advanced manufacturing hub, the first physical site planned under the initiative.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said over the weekend that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had assured him Washington was not rushing the initiative and recognized that Manila first needed to address domestic concerns on the planned hub.

The proposed hub — generally promoted by the Philippine government as a rare opportunity to deliver billions in investments — is facing stiff resistance from a wide range of groups who believe its projected benefits do not outweigh the damage it may bring to communities and the environment.

Critics, led by Indigenous groups, farmers, and progressive coalitions, remain unconvinced by official assurances of the hub's impact on local communities. Several groups, including rights watchdog Human Rights Watch, have warned that the Pax Silica project will displace residents, siphon off scarce water supplies, and overburden the Luzon power grid.

Taiwan has not signed the Pax Silica declaration but takes part as a non-signatory participant. It was the largest source of foreign investment approved in the Philippines in the third quarter, accounting for P76.27 billion, or nearly half of the total, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go said in July that Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer, was poised to become the hub's anchor locator, or main tenant.

Chang said a delegation from the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association, which came to the Philippines in late July to look at investment opportunities, showed interest within Taiwanese industry.

"However, interest, site visits, and firm investment commitments are different stages and should not be confused," he said.

Once US commitments are in place, Chang said, companies would weigh conditions at the site itself, including the supply and cost of power, the availability of workers, transport and logistics, and how clear and predictable regulations, incentives and procedures are.

"Both US follow-through and the Philippines' readiness to support investors are essential to turning interest into actual investment," he said.

Taiwanese investments in the PH

Chang said he was "cautiously optimistic" about more Taiwanese investment in the Philippines.

His chamber, founded in 1998 by Taiwanese manufacturers in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, joined Taiwan Association, Inc. as its Subic Bay chapter on November 21, a move he said was meant "to turn closer cooperation into tangible benefits for our members, rather than simply change the organizational structure."

BCDA vice president Erwin Kenneth Peralta told Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on November 21 that the New Clark City park was still at the framework planning stage, according to a report.

Full development of the site would take 20 to 25 years, with the first five years spent on land preparation, roads and utility lines before factories are built.

Peralta was briefing more than 30 Taiwanese businesspeople who visited New Clark City that day on a trip organized by Taiwan Association, Inc., CNA reported.

He said the government was trying to attract Taiwanese companies to the park and that two of the three major international companies already in New Clark City are Taiwanese. Chang did not join the trip, saying he visits the area once or twice a year.

Steve Chien, a vice president of Taiwan Association, Inc., told CNA that electricity and water are relatively expensive in the Philippines.

He said New Clark City's power demand is projected to reach 2,000 megawatts, while nearly 200 megawatts, about a tenth of that, is available so far.