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Remulla flags Customs' alleged 'lack of data sharing' in smuggling cases

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 11:19am
Remulla flags Customs' alleged 'lack of data sharing' in smuggling cases
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla responds to senators’ questions regarding the Philippines’ residual obligations to the International Criminal Court (ICC) following its withdrawal from the tribunal, during a public hearing on Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Senate PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has raised concerns about the Bureau of Customs' (BOC) supposed lack of cooperation and data sharing, warning that missing or delayed documentation is hindering efforts to prosecute smuggling cases and strengthen anti-smuggling initiatives.

In a DZRH radio interview, Remulla said that while other government agencies have opened their records for joint anti-corruption and law enforcement efforts, the BOC remains hesitant to provide complete case documentation.

“Nagkaroon kami ng meeting ng Customs at saka ng DOJ (Department of Justice) para nga tumigil na ang kalokohang ito sa smuggling,” Remulla said.

(We had a meeting with Customs and the DOJ precisely to put an end to this nonsense in smuggling.)

“Ang problema nga kasi 'yung sa Customs, ayaw nila kumpletuhin ang documentation para ma-dismiss ang kaso,” he added.

(The problem with Customs is that they refuse to complete the documentation, causing the case to be dismissed.)

Remulla explained that while his office initiates cases or conducts investigations, their requests for necessary records are repeatedly met with inaction due to a lack of data sharing.

He noted that unlike the Bureau of Customs, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has already agreed to a data-sharing arrangement, adding that his office will now challenge Customs to do the same.

“Ifa-file namin ang kaso o kaya iimbestigahan namin sabay kapag hinihingi namin ang dokumento ayaw dumating ang dokumento. Walang data sharing,” Remulla said.

(We will file the case or conduct an investigation, but when we request the necessary documents, they refuse to provide them. There is no data sharing.)

Remulla voiced these concerns amid the government's heightened anti-smuggling drive, which has recently led to several contraband seizures by the BOC, as well as joint inter-agency operations with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and other law enforcement bodies.

The DOJ, the NBI and the BOC previously entered into a memorandum of agreement designed to curb economic sabotage. Remulla witnessed the signing.

BOC

BOYING REMULLA

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

SMUGGLING
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