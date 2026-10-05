Truck operators to suspend trips Oct. 6, citing issues 'worse' than during pandemic

Cargo trucks queue along Road 10 at the North Harbor Port in Manila on September 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — A group of truck operators will temporarily suspend trips for three days starting Tuesday, October 6, in what it calls a transport holiday to press the government to address problems in the trucking industry.

The Confederation of Truckers Association of the Philippines said Monday, October 5, that high fuel costs and problems involving shipping line operations are among its biggest concerns.

"Halimbawa babyahe kami ngayong Lunes, hindi na namin alam kung kailan ang susunod na byahe dahil 'yung empty containers namin, walang sapat na espasyo ang shipping lines para isauli at paglagyan, para mabakante kami at makabyahe kami ulit," CTAP President Mary Zapata said in an interview with dzMM.

(For example, if we make a trip this Monday, we don't know when our next trip will be because shipping lines don't have enough space for us to return and store our empty containers. Until we can return them and free up our trucks, we cannot make another trip.)

The truckers group also raised concerns over unregulated destination charges, truck ban policies that disrupt operations and a shortage of truck drivers.

"Walang kita, talagang napakalaki na ng problema namin. Sinasabi nga namin, ako in my personal assessment, itong sitwasyon ng trucking industry by this time is even worse nung pandemic time," Zapata said.

(We're not making any money, and the problem has become very serious. In my personal assessment, the trucking industry is in an even worse situation now than it was during the pandemic.)

Impact on goods, economy

Zapata said problems in the industry can affect the wider economy because trucks move goods from manufacturing plants and warehouses to retailers and consumers.

She said a three-day suspension of trips could have a significant economic impact. But even without the transport holiday, she said trucking operations are already limited, hurting operators' income.

The group is seeking a direct dialogue with the government and concrete solutions to its concerns.

"Makita naman nila 'yung important role ng truckers sa ating ekonomiya... Alam na alam naman halos ito ng lahat ng government offices na concerned sa transpo. Nasabihan na namin ito but then wala eh. Pinakikinggan naman kami, ine-entertain kami, but as of now, wala pa kaming makitang solusyon," Zapata said.

(I hope they see the important role truckers play in our economy... Almost all government offices concerned with transportation are already aware of these issues. We have raised them, and while they listen to us, we still have not seen any solution.)