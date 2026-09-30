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Sports

The Obiena-Lafferty golden combination

Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 9:41am
The Obiena-Lafferty golden combination
EJ Obiena and his longtime adviser James Michael Lafferty post during their respective competitions in the 20th Asian Games and the Raw Powerlifting World Championships 2026.
Contributed photos

MANILA, Philippines — Only great things happen when two winners meet.

Asian pole vault king Ernest John “EJ” Obiena and longtime adviser James Michael Lafferty have been together through thick and thin over the past decade; and prior to Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games men’s pole vault competition the two had their own playful competition challenging one another.

A mere two days before EJ’s title-retention drive in Asian Games, Lafferty would be competing also in the Raw Powerlifting World Championships 2026 men’s 60-64 age group division in Ashland, Virginia in the United States, with a promise that Obiena needed to match.

“I am so really happy for EJ for retaining the gold in the Asian Games plus resetting a new Asiad record. And I knew, I believed that he could do it of course, so we made a deal. If I won the gold in powerlifting, EJ had to win the gold as well at the Asian Games,” Lafferty, 63, said.

“The loser, if there is one, would pay for a dinner in Dubai in October.”

Lafferty captured three gold medals in men’s 60-64 age group, dominating the strict arm curl, bench press and push pull, which is a bench press plus deadlift in a combined total. Over 500 lifters qualified from around the globe and competed across four days this past week.

Well, there was no loser between the two gentlemen after Obiena rocked the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletics Stadium in Japan with a new 5.91-meter record that won him back-to-back Asian Games gold medals. Prior to that, he dominated the Hangzhou Asiad three years ago, setting his previous 5.90-meter record.

“EJ has proven himself the best pole vaulter in Asia for the second time. He is also a three-time Asian Champion, a two-time Olympian, fourth place among the best in Paris Olympics despite a spinal fracture that certainly impacted his performance. I honestly have never been more proud than of EJ and what he endured in Paris. He is the definition of toughness” added Lafferty.

Lafferty is an American business executive and athletics coach who already served as chief executive officer for Fine Hygienic Holding. He also previously held regional CEO positions at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola Company and British American Tobacco.

That was the hidden gold medal wager of Obiena and his mentor.

Two men, friends and confidantes agreed to a gold standard performance. They both did it and would now share the bill in their upcoming dinner in Dubai. (Contributed story)

EJ OBIENA

JAMES LAFFERTY
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