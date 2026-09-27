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Jeepney fares up to P14 starting Sept. 28; buses, taxis, TNVS also hike rates

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 27, 2026 | 10:55am
Jeepney fares up to P14 starting Sept. 28; buses, taxis, TNVS also hike rates
Jeepney drivers wait for passengers along LRT-Taft Avenue and Gil Puyat stations in Pasay City during rush hour on June 25, 2025.
The Philippine STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Commuters will pay higher fares for public utility jeepneys starting Monday, September 28, with fare increases also taking effect for buses, airport taxis, transport network vehicle services and point-to-point buses.

For traditional jeepneys, the fare for the first four kilometers will increase from P13 to P14, with an additional P2 for every succeeding kilometer.

For modern jeepneys, the fare for the first four kilometers will rise from P15 to P17, with an additional P2.40 for every succeeding kilometer.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced the new rates in an advisory posted Saturday after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) approved the LTFRB's recommendation to implement the fare increases.

Bus fares

For Metro Manila and city buses, the new fares are:

  • P15 for the first five kilometers for ordinary buses
  • P18 for the first five kilometers for airconditioned buses
  • P2.49 for every succeeding kilometer for ordinary buses
  • P2.98 for every succeeding kilometer for airconditioned buses

For provincial buses, the fare for the first five kilometers of ordinary buses will be P12.

For every succeeding kilometer, the rates will be:

  • P2.20 for ordinary buses
  • P2.45 for airconditioned buses
  • P2.60 for deluxe buses
  • P2.70 for super deluxe buses
  • P3.35 for luxury buses

Taxi, TNVS fares

Airport taxi fares will also increase to P115 for the first 500 meters.

There will be no change in the charge for every succeeding 300 meters and every two minutes.

For TNVS, the new base fares are:

  • P55 for hatchbacks
  • P65 for sedans
  • P75 for AUVs/SUVs
  • P165 for premium vehicles

The pick-up fare will be P15 per kilometer.

P2P, UV Express fares

Point-to-point buses will implement a 15% increase based on the existing fare for each route.

The LTFRB also announced provisional fare increases for UV Express vehicles and taxis.

For UV Express, the provisional increases are:

  • P2.60 per kilometer for traditional UV Express
  • P3 per kilometer for modern UV Express

For taxis, the provisional flag-down rates are:

  • P65 for regular taxis
  • P80 for Premium Silver Taxi Service
  • P95 for Premium Gold Taxi Service

Public transport operators are required to display the updated fare matrix inside their vehicles before collecting the new fares.

The fare increases were previously approved but their implementation had been suspended. The DOTr subsequently approved the LTFRB's recommendation to lift the suspension.

The new approved fares for jeepneys, buses, airport taxis, TNVS and point-to-point buses will take effect on September 28.

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