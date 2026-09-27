Velasco camp rejects ex-aideâ€™s P2-billion cash delivery claims involving Sara Duterte

Velasco camp rejects ex-aide’s P2-billion cash delivery claims involving Sara Duterte

In this photo uploaded on Facebook on July 30, 2025 shows Vice President Sara Duterte and former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco visiting the Talawan and Argao Elementary Schools in Marinduque as part of the PanSarap Project and PagbaBAGo Campaign.

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Saturday, September 26, has rejected claims by dismissed policeman Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. that he delivered billions of pesos in cash to Vice President Sara Duterte and members of her family on Velasco’s instructions.

Lawyer Rowell Ilagan, Velasco’s spokesperson, described Gracioso’s account as “designed and fabricated,” saying it does not match verifiable events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Velasco’s period as House speaker.

According to GMA News, Gracioso claimed he served as Velasco’s head of security from 2018 until 2022 and delivered cash-filled suitcases to Duterte, former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte.

He estimated that he delivered more than P2 billion to the vice president in more than 20 separate deliveries.

Gracioso’s sworn affidavit detailed alleged cash deliveries ranging from P20 million to P50 million to various locations in Metro Manila, Davao and other areas.

The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into the allegations.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the agency subjected Gracioso to a polygraph test and was able to validate some of his statements through other means.

VP Sara denies receiving money

Duterte denied knowing Gracioso and receiving money from him.

“I do not know Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., nor have I ever received any money from him,” Duterte said in a statement on Saturday.

She said her lawyers were waiting for an official copy of Gracioso’s affidavit from the NBI before preparing cases against him.

“Once we are done dismantling the lies contained in his testimony, it will end up in the trash bin—just like the one from Ramil Madriaga,” she said.

Madriaga had previously been identified by Gracioso as Duterte’s alleged bagman and aide. Duterte has also denied knowing him.

The vice president described Gracioso’s allegations as “another media stunt” aimed at reviving what she called a “faltering impeachment case.”

Duterte also accused the Marcos administration of trying to remove her from office, pursue Charter Change, prevent the 2028 elections and stay in power.

Velasco camp hits back

Ilagan said Velasco’s government record was “untainted with corruption” and rejected the allegations against the former speaker and his wife.

“The ‘one-size-fits-all’ narrative by this individual seems to be designed and fabricated to attack as many targets as it can while being inconsistent with verifiable events, that is, the Covid-19 pandemic, Atty. Velasco’s period of service as speaker, other details, and even basic common sense,” Ilagan said.

Ilagan also questioned Gracioso’s personal and professional record, citing what he described as misconduct and disciplinary sanctions, including his recent dismissal from the Philippine National Police over criminal acts.

He urged the public to be “more circumspect” in assessing the report as Velasco’s camp considers possible legal action against Gracioso and the publisher.

The House prosecution panel, meanwhile, said Gracioso’s claims should be taken seriously, saying they could be relevant to allegations of unexplained wealth raised in Duterte’s impeachment case.