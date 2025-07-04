^

Headlines

Water agency sidesteps blame as probe into water woes concludes

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 4, 2025 | 5:18pm
Water agency sidesteps blame as probe into water woes concludes
Stock image of running water from faucet.
Image by Katja Just from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) remains tight-lipped on the results of its investigation into a major water utility firm that has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of poor service.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. launched a probe into the Villar-owned PrimeWater after local officials called for the firm to be investigated.

LWUA Administrator Jose Moises Salonga said the agency has already completed the report.

“Termination, compulsion, will not put water there. We're here to act first, finger-point later. That is what we will do,” Salonga said at a Palace briefing when asked what steps LWUA would take moving forward.

He clarified, however, that such measures are not off the table.

Salonga said the agency is prioritizing the restoration of water services in affected areas, with a focus on supporting water districts that want to end their contracts with PrimeWater.

The agency, however, has yet to provide a timeline for the return of water services.

“It’s not about finger-pointing or blaming. The issue there is how do we put water in those people’s pipes. How can we get water to them? The finger-pointing can follow,” Salonga said.

Possible conflict of interest. Salonga’s remarks were more measured compared to those of Palace press officer Claire Castro, who commented more sharply on PrimeWater’s role.

Castro said that in a meeting with LWUA, they learned that more joint venture agreements with PrimeWater were signed during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, when Sen. Mark Villar served as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

When asked to elaborate, Salonga said there was a possible conflict of interest since LWUA was an attached agency of the DPWH.

“The possible conflict doon sa mga namumuno doon and LWUA. So, let us just expound when the time comes,” Salonga said.

(There is a possible conflict of interest there and in the LWUA. So, let us just expound when the time comes.)

BONGBONG MARCOS

LWUA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fair impeachment trial sought

Fair impeachment trial sought

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Fairness and constitutional integrity must be ensured in the upcoming impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
VP&rsquo;s daughter, Zimmerman keep Duterte company in The Hague

VP’s daughter, Zimmerman keep Duterte company in The Hague

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte said his mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman, and a daughter of Vice President Sara Duterte would take...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 4

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 4

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 18 hours ago
Several local government units have suspended classes for Friday, July 4, due to persistent rains brought by a low pressure...
Headlines
fbtw
EU observers submit report on midterm polls

EU observers submit report on midterm polls

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
It is up to lawmakers to consider the 21 recommendations laid out in the final postmortem report on the 2025 midterm elections...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutors present additional 1,062 pieces of evidence

ICC prosecutors present additional 1,062 pieces of evidence

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Prosecutors of the International Criminal Court  have disclosed over 1,000 pieces of evidence to the defense team of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higher Metro Manila inflation possible after P50 wage bump, says PSA

Higher Metro Manila inflation possible after P50 wage bump, says PSA

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Higher inflation rates in Metro Manila are possible in the coming months following the implementation of a P50 daily wage...
Headlines
fbtw
Outdated election law led Comelec to overstep in 2025 polls &mdash; EU observers

Outdated election law led Comelec to overstep in 2025 polls — EU observers

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Election observers from the European Union have urged the Philippines to fix its outdated and fragmented election code after...
Headlines
fbtw
Another fuel price rollback expected, but looming US tariff poses risk &mdash; DOE

Another fuel price rollback expected, but looming US tariff poses risk — DOE

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Oil firms are expected to slash pump prices again by roughly P1 per liter next week, the Department of Energy said, marking...
Headlines
fbtw
Lithuania sees China disinfo threat in Philippines as mirror of Russia problem

Lithuania sees China disinfo threat in Philippines as mirror of Russia problem

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Lithuania is warning the Philippines that Beijing's tactics resemble Russia's playbook in Europe.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with