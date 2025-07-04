Water agency sidesteps blame as probe into water woes concludes

MANILA, Philippines — The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) remains tight-lipped on the results of its investigation into a major water utility firm that has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of poor service.

The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. launched a probe into the Villar-owned PrimeWater after local officials called for the firm to be investigated.

LWUA Administrator Jose Moises Salonga said the agency has already completed the report.

“Termination, compulsion, will not put water there. We're here to act first, finger-point later. That is what we will do,” Salonga said at a Palace briefing when asked what steps LWUA would take moving forward.

He clarified, however, that such measures are not off the table.

Salonga said the agency is prioritizing the restoration of water services in affected areas, with a focus on supporting water districts that want to end their contracts with PrimeWater.

The agency, however, has yet to provide a timeline for the return of water services.

“It’s not about finger-pointing or blaming. The issue there is how do we put water in those people’s pipes. How can we get water to them? The finger-pointing can follow,” Salonga said.

Possible conflict of interest. Salonga’s remarks were more measured compared to those of Palace press officer Claire Castro, who commented more sharply on PrimeWater’s role.

Castro said that in a meeting with LWUA, they learned that more joint venture agreements with PrimeWater were signed during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, when Sen. Mark Villar served as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

When asked to elaborate, Salonga said there was a possible conflict of interest since LWUA was an attached agency of the DPWH.

“The possible conflict doon sa mga namumuno doon and LWUA. So, let us just expound when the time comes,” Salonga said.

(There is a possible conflict of interest there and in the LWUA. So, let us just expound when the time comes.)